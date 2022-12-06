Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Adonia Marshall, 10, gets Inspiration nomination – as she wins world ice skating gold despite complex health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Adonia Marshall, 10, gets Inspiration nomination – as she wins world ice skating gold despite complex health issues

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 6, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 3:47 pm
Adonia Marshall, 10. Image: Kate Marshall
Adonia Marshall, 10. Image: Kate Marshall

A 10-year-old has been nominated for the Inspiration award at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards after thriving on the world stage in ice skating despite multiple health challenges.

Adonia Marshall has a complex mix of conditions affecting her brain, with diagnoses of verbal dyspraxia, severe dyslexia and cognitive memory impairment requiring treatment including seven years of speech and language therapy.

She also suffers from coeliac disease, a disorder of the immune system, with her range of health issues resulting in near-weekly hospital visits for tests and treatment.

However, youngster Adonia has found relief from these problems on the ice – and over the weekend received confirmation she had also achieved a major success, by taking gold for the Disabilities Scotland team in the Inclusive Skating Virtual World Championships.

Adonia finished first in the ladies free pre-novice category.

Mum Kate said her daughter’s global win was “amazing”, adding: “Adonia’s confidence has grown massively in the past few years and we believe this is down to her ice skating.

If any one like to watch adonia on u tube here she is .Still in disbelief 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Posted by Adonia's Ice Skating Adventures on Monday, 5 December 2022

“Her development delays and health challenges have been very difficult and ice skating has helped Adonia’s cognitive health and also made her stronger emotionally and physically.

“She’s become extremely determined and focused.”

The inclusive skating worlds’ virtual format saw skaters required to submit a video of their routines between October 1 and November 7, ahead of the online event and judging taking place on December 3 and 4.

Following her inclusive worlds win, Adonia and the Marshall family can now look forward to a prize-giving ceremony in January, where she will receive her trophy and medals.

‘There is talent in all of us’

After starting skating two-and-a-half years ago, Adonia has been training hard at Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena and progressing through UK Skate’s gradings system, while she has also travelled to Glasgow to meet the rest of the Scottish team in recent months.

Kate thinks the way Adonia has blossomed in sport can serve as inspiration to others with disabilities and health issues, adding: “We recently set up a Facebook page to show other children and adults nothing is impossible and to raise awareness for invisible disabilities – to help children and adults with similar challenges, and to show there is talent in all of us.”

Adonia and Kate Marshall. Image: Kate Marshall

The Gourdon-based Marshalls also hope Adonia’s story can improve the provision of inclusive skating coaching, with no inclusive coaches currently in Aberdeen.

Kate said: “Our aim is to get an inclusive ice skating coach in every rink in Scotland and raise awareness for disability sports.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023

Adonia has been nominated in the Inspiration category ahead of the 2023 edition of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, the annual celebration of Granite City sporting success, which will take place P&J Live on Thursday, March 23.

Entries remain open for the range of categories – from Sports Achiever of the Year and Club of the Year to coaching, volunteering and community sports project prizes – until January 6.

To enter an individual or organisation for any of the categories, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards is back with new personal trainer award – find out how to nominate for all categories here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison on 'massive year of progress' where she took on weight of…
Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox during the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Friday April 8, 2022.
The north-east owners aiming for Gold Cup glory with Ahoy Senor
Inverness City boxers George Stewart, left, and Calum Turnbull put on an exhibition bout in Elgin last weekend. Image: Peter Faber
Inverness pro boxers get unique exhibition chance in front of packed Elgin crowd
Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask looks ahead to big 2023 on world stage for Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol's 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime…
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Image: Shutterstock.
'It was a dream come true' - Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes…
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight…
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented