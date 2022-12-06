Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Adonia Marshall, 10, gets Inspiration nomination – as she wins world ice skating gold despite complex health issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year-old has been nominated for the Inspiration award at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards after thriving on the world stage in ice skating despite multiple health challenges.

Adonia Marshall has a complex mix of conditions affecting her brain, with diagnoses of verbal dyspraxia, severe dyslexia and cognitive memory impairment requiring treatment including seven years of speech and language therapy.

She also suffers from coeliac disease, a disorder of the immune system, with her range of health issues resulting in near-weekly hospital visits for tests and treatment.

However, youngster Adonia has found relief from these problems on the ice – and over the weekend received confirmation she had also achieved a major success, by taking gold for the Disabilities Scotland team in the Inclusive Skating Virtual World Championships.

Adonia finished first in the ladies free pre-novice category.

Mum Kate said her daughter’s global win was “amazing”, adding: “Adonia’s confidence has grown massively in the past few years and we believe this is down to her ice skating.

If any one like to watch adonia on u tube here she is .Still in disbelief 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Adonia's Ice Skating Adventures on Monday, 5 December 2022

“Her development delays and health challenges have been very difficult and ice skating has helped Adonia’s cognitive health and also made her stronger emotionally and physically.

“She’s become extremely determined and focused.”

The inclusive skating worlds’ virtual format saw skaters required to submit a video of their routines between October 1 and November 7, ahead of the online event and judging taking place on December 3 and 4.

Following her inclusive worlds win, Adonia and the Marshall family can now look forward to a prize-giving ceremony in January, where she will receive her trophy and medals.

‘There is talent in all of us’

After starting skating two-and-a-half years ago, Adonia has been training hard at Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena and progressing through UK Skate’s gradings system, while she has also travelled to Glasgow to meet the rest of the Scottish team in recent months.

Kate thinks the way Adonia has blossomed in sport can serve as inspiration to others with disabilities and health issues, adding: “We recently set up a Facebook page to show other children and adults nothing is impossible and to raise awareness for invisible disabilities – to help children and adults with similar challenges, and to show there is talent in all of us.”

The Gourdon-based Marshalls also hope Adonia’s story can improve the provision of inclusive skating coaching, with no inclusive coaches currently in Aberdeen.

Kate said: “Our aim is to get an inclusive ice skating coach in every rink in Scotland and raise awareness for disability sports.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023

Adonia has been nominated in the Inspiration category ahead of the 2023 edition of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, the annual celebration of Granite City sporting success, which will take place P&J Live on Thursday, March 23.

Entries remain open for the range of categories – from Sports Achiever of the Year and Club of the Year to coaching, volunteering and community sports project prizes – until January 6.

To enter an individual or organisation for any of the categories, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards