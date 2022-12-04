Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland claim three-wicket win against Nepal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland claimed a three-wicket win against Nepal in Namibia to move top of Cricket World Cup League 2.

Nepal batted first and were 137 all out with man of the match Chris Sole taking three wickets for a mere 12 runs.

Christopher McBride top-scored for the Scots with 43 with Brandon McMullen getting Scotland over the line with an unbeaten 32.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross was pleased to follow up Thursday’s four-wicket victory over hosts Namibia with another win in Windhoek.

7⃣ bowlers used with @chris_868 taking 3 wickets for a miserly 12 runs 👏 pic.twitter.com/OwfQZM9LNR — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) December 4, 2022

The Aberdonian said: “It was good to get another win on the board.

“We won the toss and Soley and Brandon set the tone.

“I thought Nepal fought hard and they built a small partnership but Soley came back and took three wickets in two overs which was pretty special.

“To keep them to under 140 was a job well done by the bowlers.

“We got off to an OK start with the bat and then stumbled a bit.

“The pitch got a bit slower and that brought their bowlers into the game and made it tough for us.

“We got over the line thanks Brandon who has been exceptional in his first two games.”

Scotland are back in action against Namibia on Monday before facing Nepal again on Thursday.