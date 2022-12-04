Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland claim three-wicket win against Nepal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland claim three-wicket win against Nepal

By Danny Law
December 4, 2022, 3:15 pm
Matthew Cross
Matthew Cross

Scotland claimed a three-wicket win against Nepal in Namibia to move top of Cricket World Cup League 2.

Nepal batted first and were 137 all out with man of the match Chris Sole taking three wickets for a mere 12 runs.

Christopher McBride top-scored for the Scots with 43 with Brandon McMullen getting Scotland over the line with an unbeaten 32.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross was pleased to follow up Thursday’s four-wicket victory over hosts Namibia with another win in Windhoek.

The Aberdonian said: “It was good to get another win on the board.

“We won the toss and Soley and Brandon set the tone.

“I thought Nepal fought hard and they built a small partnership but Soley came back and took three wickets in two overs which was pretty special.

“To keep them to under 140 was a job well done by the bowlers.

“We got off to an OK start with the bat and then stumbled a bit.

“The pitch got a bit slower and that brought their bowlers into the game and made it tough for us.

“We got over the line thanks Brandon who has been exceptional in his first two games.”

Scotland are back in action against Namibia on Monday before facing Nepal again on Thursday.

