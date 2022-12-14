Rothes super stock racing ace Dean Johnston sets sights on major wins after sparkling year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Rothes super stock racing ace Dean Johnston sets sights on major wins after sparkling year

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 5:20 pm
Celebrating Dean's success in 2022, from left, are: dad, mechanic and supporter Raymond Johnston, Richard Forsyth, of main sponsors Forsyths Ltd, and Dean. Images: Dean Johnson
Celebrating Dean's success in 2022, from left, are: dad, mechanic and supporter Raymond Johnston, Richard Forsyth, of main sponsors Forsyths Ltd, and Dean. Images: Dean Johnson

A north race ace hopes his red-hot year will help catapult the sport of super stock racing into the spotlight as he targets major success in 2023.

Not only did Dean Johnston, 25, from Rothes prove to be the best in Scotland in his custom-built speedy machine, but he’s mixing it with the best at British, European and World Championship level.

He was the national points champion in Scotland this year, finished third in the British Championship in Ipswich, while a puncture denied him a shot at glory in the European Championship on his home track in Lochgelly, Fife.

Although his World Championship debut in Northern Ireland didn’t go quite to plan, sizzling form overall has him gearing up for more success.

Dean Johnston leading the way in a race in Ipswich.

The fabricator works at Forsyths fabrication facilities in Rothes, who are the main one of many local sponsors backing his rise.

One good night betters any bad ones

Johnston is clearly determined to kick his career forward and help raise the profile of super stocks at the same time.

He said: “I can’t see me moving on until I win one of the three majors, the British, European or the World Championship. My mind’s been set on that since I was a kid.

“When I used to go and watch the racing, it was always the big ones we would watch.

“The Scottish Championship is a huge achievement this year, but it has just made me hungrier to go on and try and win a major one.

“Coming third in the British Championship this year was pretty good. In the European Championship, I got up into second place after starting at 24th in the grid on my home track.

“I was favourite to win it, on my home track, and was the fastest car on the track. Then I picked up a puncture, which was one of the biggest lows of the season.

“You can have four or five bad nights at the racing and you think ‘why the heck do I do it?’, but just one good night makes up for it all. That’s what I’m pushing for – to win one of the majors.”

Support is growing for Johnston

Johnston says his strong form is gradually getting people on board with a sport which, once viewed live, is addictive to many.

He said: “I’m really the only driver in this area, but I’m trying to get more people interested in super stocks.

“I took about 14 boys over to Northern Ireland for the World Championship, which was pretty good. I’m getting more and more of a following, but as yet not a lot of people know about the sport.

“It’s a long way to travel for people wanting to watch it. But anyone who has come and watched, they been hooked on it. This year especially, I’ve had people coming down the road to watch most weekends.

Dean Johnston, front right, with his supporters at the World Championship in Northern Ireland in September.

“I live in Rothes and with my local track being in Fife, that’s a six-hour, 300-mile round trip, which is crazy. When you add all the other travelling on top, it’s been almost every weekend of the year.

“Super stocks is a completely different type of racing to banger racing altogether.

“Because there’s the contact side of the sport, it’s scary. I’ve paid for the whole car, worth around £20,000, and you know if the guy you’re competing with catches you, not only is he going to pass you, but he’s probably going to damage your car and potentially hurt you as well.

“I’ve been knocked out twice this year, so it’s quite physical as well.”

Dad hooked Dean into the sport

Johnston goes from a 6.30pm finish at work into his garage at home to ensure his car is in peak condition for race time.

And he explained how it all started and how 2022 has been the best so far by miles.

He added: “My dad used to race when he was younger. I started when I was 12. I used to race a junior formula, which was minis, until I was 16.

“At that point, I took a few years off because I’d started working. I saved and saved and started racing the super stocks around 2017, so if you take out the Covid period, I’ve probably done four full seasons.

“This has been my most successful, winning the Scottish Championship and the national points championship.

“I qualified for the British, European and World Championship, which are the three majors.

Dean Johnston after winning the Scottish Championship at Lochgelly.

“The European Championship is raced at my home track, the British Championship is raced down in Ipswich, where I came third, which I was delighted with.

“The World Championship, which I qualified for, was held over in Northern Ireland this year.

“Winning the national points championship for Scotland qualified me for the third row in the grid for it, so I started at the front.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way and we were taken out in the first lap, but that’s the way these big races go at times, where it’s just your luck.”

Mechanical dad supports all the way

And Johnston is keen to thank his dad, Raymond, for playing a key role in his success, having shifted from driving to key support figure.

He said: “My dad travels down to all the racing and does all the driving. Coming and supporting me is his hobby, but he’s also the main mechanic and plays a really big part in what we do.”

Creating the winning machine

As for the machine itself, Johnston explained what is involved to get his car to a highly competitive standard.

He said: “It’s a custom-built car, which I do all the work on, including repairs.

“The car itself was built Richardson Chassis Engineering, who custom-build them.

“It weighs around 650-kilos, is open-wheel, rear-wheel drive, it’s got a two-litre Zetec engine, and it’s just got the front and back bumpers.

“That’s where the stock car racing part of it comes in. It’s not a fully customised race car. The back axle is out of a Capri and it’s all based on original car parts, but ‘specced up’ as much as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison on 'massive year of progress' where she took on weight of…
Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox during the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Friday April 8, 2022.
The north-east owners aiming for Gold Cup glory with Ahoy Senor
Inverness City boxers George Stewart, left, and Calum Turnbull put on an exhibition bout in Elgin last weekend. Image: Peter Faber
Inverness pro boxers get unique exhibition chance in front of packed Elgin crowd
Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask looks ahead to big 2023 on world stage for Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol's 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime…
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Image: Shutterstock.
'It was a dream come true' - Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes…
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight…
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented