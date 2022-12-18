‘It was a dream come true’ – Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes NFL debut for Baltimore Ravens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Ojabo has finally made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in Westhill near Aberdeen, made his first appearance for the Ravens against the Cleveland Browns.

Ojabo was a second-round draft pick after tearing his Achilles during the Michigan Pro Day six weeks before the draft.

He was expected to be drafted in the first round prior to the injury.

After a lengthy rehab period, Ojabo returned to training in mid-October and the Ravens activated the linebacker to their 53-man roster at the start of November.

After being involved in Saturday’s game against the Browns, an emotional Ojabo said: “It was a dream come true.

“After all the hard work I put in, it was worth it.

“It is now just about building blocks and getting better day by day to improve.

“Pre-game, I was on the field, had my headphones on and shed a couple of tears just knowing it has been a long journey.

“I know it will be worth it.

“Playing in the league was a dream, it’s hard to put it into words.

“I’m just trying to get better but everybody is fast and everybody is strong, I can tell you that.”

On his speedy return from the Achilles tear, Ojabo added: “I’m surrounded by good people and good staff.

“I trusted everything they told me and I worked hard everyday.

“That is why I am here right now.

“I put my full trust in the staff.

“The professionals told me what to expect and I just followed their lead.”

Unfortunately the Ravens went down 13-3 against the Browns, much to the disappointment of their head coach John Harbaugh.

He said: “We just have to start scoring touchdowns.

“You can’t turn the ball over. You’ve got to run routes the right way to get between defenders. You can’t fumble the ball. Our guys know that.

“It’s not a good enough passing game right now across the board. Every area can get better at something. From an offensive standpoint, it’s something that we’ve got to go to work on and we will.”