Jason Banks big win as Inverurie bowler sends holder spinning out of World Championship

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 5:11 pm
Jason Banks is a World Indoor Bowling Championship quarter-finalist.
Inverurie qualifier Jason Banks caused an upset at the World Indoor Bowls Championship when he knocked out the holder to advance to the last eight.

The 26-year-old, ranked 37 in the world, sent defending singles champion, Englishman Les Gillett out in their second-round contest at Potter’s Resort, Norfolk.

Some telling shots in a match screened live on BBC2 helped him record a 2-0 victory, with a 10-5, 11-8 scoreline.

Following his ice-cool performance, he said: “It’s quite surreal to be through. I never expected anything like this to happen. I’m delighted.

“I was happy with how I played (against Gillett) and maybe had just one or two ends where I was a wee bit scratchy.

“I’m just taking one game at a time and enjoying being here.”

Banks, who plays at the Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre, is following a family path at Potter’s.

He added: “My dad played here a couple of years ago and I’ve played here in the juniors, so I’ve been gaining more experience on the carpet.”

Banks will now be up against Guernsey-based Welshman Jason Greenslade in Friday’s first quarter-final, which is due to start at 10am.

Greenslade, along with Elgin’s Mike Stepney, were the runners-up in Monday’s pairs final when they lost out to England’s Nick Brett and Greg Harlow.

