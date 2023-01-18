Jason Banks big win as Inverurie bowler sends holder spinning out of World Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie qualifier Jason Banks caused an upset at the World Indoor Bowls Championship when he knocked out the holder to advance to the last eight.

The 26-year-old, ranked 37 in the world, sent defending singles champion, Englishman Les Gillett out in their second-round contest at Potter’s Resort, Norfolk.

Some telling shots in a match screened live on BBC2 helped him record a 2-0 victory, with a 10-5, 11-8 scoreline.

Following his ice-cool performance, he said: “It’s quite surreal to be through. I never expected anything like this to happen. I’m delighted.

“I was happy with how I played (against Gillett) and maybe had just one or two ends where I was a wee bit scratchy.

“I’m just taking one game at a time and enjoying being here.”

Banks, who plays at the Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre, is following a family path at Potter’s.

He added: “My dad played here a couple of years ago and I’ve played here in the juniors, so I’ve been gaining more experience on the carpet.”

Banks will now be up against Guernsey-based Welshman Jason Greenslade in Friday’s first quarter-final, which is due to start at 10am.

Greenslade, along with Elgin’s Mike Stepney, were the runners-up in Monday’s pairs final when they lost out to England’s Nick Brett and Greg Harlow.