High drama as Inverurie’s Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times winner Mark Dawes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie bowler Jason Banks has reached the singles final of the Imagine Cruising Indoor Bowls Championship by beating two time champion Mark Dawes in Saturday’s semi-final.

The 26-year-old was already the talk of the competition at Potter’s Resort, Norfolk earlier in the week when he knocked out defending singles champion, Englishman Les Gillett.

WHAT A RESULT! 🤯 Scotland's Jason Banks moves into the World Indoor Singles Final, aided by this incredible bowl on the first tiebreak end against England's Mark Dawes. pic.twitter.com/PWd4FSEy5W — Bowls International (@BowlsInt) January 21, 2023

The Scot, who is ranked 37 in the world, kept his cool in the heat of the arena to stun Dawes with a 2 – 1 (7-8, 8-5, 2-0) scoreline.

Banks will face the winner of the Jamie Walker v Robert Paxton semi in Sunday’s 2pm final.