Goal after six seconds helps Brechin beat Lossiemouth

A brace from Marc Scott gave title-chasing Brechin City a 3-0 win over Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Scott gave the Hedgemen the ideal start by netting after only six seconds and he doubled the lead before half-time and Dominik Naglik headed home a late third.

The visitors could have added to their tally but were denied by goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar and some committed defending.

The Coasters had to play for 45 minutes with 10 men after Lewis McAndrew was sent off at the end of the first half.

Although they seldome threatened Brechin’s goal the home side’s work-rate and effort couldn’t be faulted.

The result means Brechin are still two points behind Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle, but Andy Kirk’s side do have two games in hand.

Instant impact

Brechin made the perfect start by finding the net after six seconds.

The Hedgemen kicked off and played the ball up to the edge of box with a loose touch from Coasters defender Michael Weir giving Scott a chance and he curled a left-footed shot into the left corner from 20 yards.

The visitors started in fine fettle and Scott could have doubled the lead on seven minutes.

Fraser Macleod jinked his way into the area and teed up Scott who blazed over from 12 yards.

Four minutes later Lossie goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar kept the score at 1-0 with a superb save.

Scott found space on the right and his pinpoint cross found Grady McGrath, whose header from eight yards was brilliantly tipped away by Farquhar.

The home side’s first effort on goal came shortly after with Scott Thomson heading Ross Morrison’s free-kick straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Brechin continued to press with Botti Biabi firing just wide from 20 yards before Kevin McHattie’s blast from 30 yards whistled over.

Shortly after the half hour mark it should have been 2-0 but MacLeod side-footed Scott’s right wing cross wide from close range.

Five minutes before the break Brechin did double their lead with Kieran Inglis’ inswinging corner from the left headed home by Scott.

Right on the stroke of half-time the home side’s hopes were dealt a further blow when McAndrew was sent off.

Lossie had a free-kick and there was a tangle between McAndrew and Jamie Bain with the Coasters defender alleged to have kicked out at Bain.

Referee Gordon Seago didn’t see the incident initially and blew for half-time but after being alerted to it he red carded McAndrew, who was already on his way up the tunnel.

Hosts up against it

Despite their numerical disadvantage Lossie started the second period well. Morrison’s cross from the left was turned over his own crossbar by Nathan Cooney.

From Morrison’s corner which followed James Leslie’s header was scrambled away by the City defence.

On 51 minutes Scott came close to his hat-trick when he danced in from the right and unleashed a shot which Farquhar tipped over.

Farquhar produced more heroics five minutes later. Scott was again the creator on the right and his delivery found Biabi whose header looked netbound, but somehow Farquhar thrust up his left hand to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

Farquhar was again in the thick of the action after an hour as he turned MacLeod’s strike from 18 yards over the bar before blocking an effort from Biabi shortly after.

Lossiemouth had to soak up long periods of pressure in the first period, but with 10 men the game was almost entirely a defensive exercise.

To the Coasters’ credit they continued to battle doggedly and produced a number of excellent blocks and tackles to stop Brechin adding to their lead.

In the closing stages Scott could have completed his hat-trick but his effort from 15 yards was again parried clear by Farquhar.

Lossie were aggrieved not to have a penalty in the 90th minute when Ross Archibald’s cross-cum-shot was deflected behind by Cooney but despite appeals from the hosts for handball ref Seago was unmoved.

Deep into injury time Naglik netted Brechin’s third with a header from Inglis corner on the right.