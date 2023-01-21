Goal after six seconds helps Brechin beat Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Goal after six seconds helps Brechin beat Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
January 21, 2023, 4:54 pm
Brechin City's Anthony McDonald, in white, runs at the Lossiemouth defence. Picture by Sandy McCook
Brechin City's Anthony McDonald, in white, runs at the Lossiemouth defence. Picture by Sandy McCook

A brace from Marc Scott gave title-chasing Brechin City a 3-0 win over Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Scott gave the Hedgemen the ideal start by netting after only six seconds and he doubled the lead before half-time and Dominik Naglik headed home a late third.

The visitors could have added to their tally but were denied by goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar and some committed defending.

The Coasters had to play for 45 minutes with 10 men after Lewis McAndrew was sent off at the end of the first half.

Although they seldome threatened Brechin’s goal the home side’s work-rate and effort couldn’t be faulted.

The result means Brechin are still two points behind Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle, but Andy Kirk’s side do have two games in hand.

Instant impact

Brechin made the perfect start by finding the net after six seconds.

The Hedgemen kicked off and played the ball up to the edge of box with a loose touch from Coasters defender Michael Weir giving Scott a chance and he curled a left-footed shot into the left corner from 20 yards.

The visitors started in fine fettle and Scott could have doubled the lead on seven minutes.

Fraser Macleod jinked his way into the area and teed up Scott who blazed over from 12 yards.

Four minutes later Lossie goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar kept the score at 1-0 with a superb save.

Scott found space on the right and his pinpoint cross found Grady McGrath, whose header from eight yards was brilliantly tipped away by Farquhar.

Marc Scott scores Brechin’s first goal against Lossiemouth after a matter of seconds. Picture by Sandy McCook

The home side’s first effort on goal came shortly after with Scott Thomson heading Ross Morrison’s free-kick straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Brechin continued to press with Botti Biabi firing just wide from 20 yards before Kevin McHattie’s blast from 30 yards whistled over.

Shortly after the half hour mark it should have been 2-0 but MacLeod side-footed Scott’s right wing cross wide from close range.

Five minutes before the break Brechin did double their lead with Kieran Inglis’ inswinging corner from the left headed home by Scott.

Right on the stroke of half-time the home side’s hopes were dealt a further blow when McAndrew was sent off.

Lossie had a free-kick and there was a tangle between McAndrew and Jamie Bain with the Coasters defender alleged to have kicked out at Bain.

Referee Gordon Seago didn’t see the incident initially and blew for half-time but after being alerted to it he red carded McAndrew, who was already on his way up the tunnel.

Hosts up against it

Despite their numerical disadvantage Lossie started the second period well. Morrison’s cross from the left was turned over his own crossbar by Nathan Cooney.

From Morrison’s corner which followed James Leslie’s header was scrambled away by the City defence.

On 51 minutes Scott came close to his hat-trick when he danced in from the right and unleashed a shot which Farquhar tipped over.

Farquhar produced more heroics five minutes later. Scott was again the creator on the right and his delivery found Biabi whose header looked netbound, but somehow Farquhar thrust up his left hand to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

Farquhar was again in the thick of the action after an hour as he turned MacLeod’s strike from 18 yards over the bar before blocking an effort from Biabi shortly after.

Lossiemouth had to soak up long periods of pressure in the first period, but with 10 men the game was almost entirely a defensive exercise.

Referee Gordon Seago isn’t interested in Lossiemouth’s protests after sending off Lewis McAndrew

To the Coasters’ credit they continued to battle doggedly and produced a number of excellent blocks and tackles to stop Brechin adding to their lead.

In the closing stages Scott could have completed his hat-trick but his effort from 15 yards was again parried clear by Farquhar.

Lossie were aggrieved not to have a penalty in the 90th minute when Ross Archibald’s cross-cum-shot was deflected behind by Cooney but despite appeals from the hosts for handball ref Seago was unmoved.

Deep into injury time Naglik netted Brechin’s third with a header from Inglis corner on the right.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County boss praises 'brilliant' Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh
CR0040635 Callum Law Highland League, Lossiemouth v Brechin City at Lossiemouth. Marc Scott of Brechin celebrates their second first half goal. 21st January '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Andy Kirk pleased after fast start helps Brechin to win at Lossiemouth
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Sam Pugh of Buckie
Buckie Thistle on their guard ahead of Inverurie Locos clash
12 November 2022. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Brora Rangers and Banks of Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:-Dale Gillespie celebrrates his Goal
Dale Gillespie hoping Brora can stay in title hunt as Formartine visit
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for January 20 - and ahead of Saturday, January 21's games, is out - and you can watch it here FREE. No subscription or registration required!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview January 20 - completely free to view!
Andy Low. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Andy Low in a better place to lead Inverurie Locos after making Harlaw Park…
Andy Low. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos confirm the return of Andy Low as manager for second spell in…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented