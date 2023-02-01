Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith to find out if she’s landed Great Britain berth for World Cross Country Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith to find out if she’s landed Great Britain berth for World Cross Country Championships

By Daniel Rees
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 10:20 am
Megan Keith. Image: Bobby Gavin
Megan Keith. Image: Bobby Gavin

Irrespective of whether Megan Keith is announced in the Great Britain team for the World Cross Country Championships later today, the Inverness Harrier can consider her winter season to have confounded all expectations – not least her own.

The 20-year-old has had a relentless cross country calendar, which has seen her challenge some of the very best runners the UK and Europe has to offer.

In Scottish competition, the Edinburgh University student has led the way at every turn. She was part of the winning team at the Scottish Cross Country Relay Championships in October and, the following month, she took the National Short Course title after finishing 24 seconds ahead of her nearest challenger.

The Scottish Inter District Championships in Perth last month saw Keith claim another routine victory.

Keith’s exertions internationally have brought her most acclaim in recent months, though.

A silver medal at the European Under-23 Cross Country Championships in Italy, and a third-place finish at the Lotto Cross Cup de Hannut in Belgium have now seen the Invernesian stake a strong claim for a place at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia later this month.

Megan Keith holding a medal up and giving the camera a thumbs up
Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers). Image: Bobby Gavin

To give an idea of the calibre of runners Keith was up against in Belgium, the two athletes who finished ahead of her – Eritrea’s Rahel Daniel and Sweden’s Sarah Lahti – both ran at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year. So Keith is certainly in some esteemed company.

With UK Athletics (UKA) selectors having met on Monday to deliberate as to which 16 athletes will compete for Great Britain Down Under in just over two weeks’ time,  Keith’s performances will surely have merited some discussion.

The final decision lies with Stephen Maguire, UK Athletic’s technical director, along with Chris Jones, the governing body’s endurance strategy manager, and Steve Vernon, the endurance performance manager.

Keith admits the World Cross Country Championships in New South Wales were not initially factored in to her competition plan, devised by her coach Scott Cairns at the beginning of the cross country season.

But having put herself in with a shout of selection for the competition on Saturday, February 18, the two are unlikely to have any qualms with adjusting training in preparation for what would be the biggest competition of Keith’s career.

“The main bit is about planning out the second half of the cross country season now. I obviously did as well as I hoped I could do at European Cross Country Championships, which kind of makes the World Cross Country Championships a hopeful possibility. But that’s completely out of my control with selection.

“I hope the performances I’ve put in over the last three months will be enough to give me a chance, but you just don’t know until the start of February.”

End-of-year break re-energised Keith

Keith, who is studying for an undergraduate degree in sports science, explained a mini-break over Christmas has helped her enter 2023 with the same vigour which took her to the podium at the European Cross Country Championships in December.

She said: “We don’t take Christmas as an end-of-season break, because there’s another half of the season to come, but we take our foot off the gas a bit, and that’s quite nice because you’re at home with family and you can let what you’ve done in the last two months sink in, and then also begin to feel a bit re-energised for the second half.

“If you kept your foot on the gas pedal throughout Christmas, it would begin to feel like a long season, which would drag. I’m keen for that not to happen.”

North athletes perform well at Scottish Combined Championships

With the cross country season nearing its climax, the indoor season is also up and running, with the Scottish National Combined Events Championships taking place in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Athletes from Aberdeen, Banchory, Elgin, and Inverness made the journey in what was the first indoor national championships of 2023, with both the Scottish Senior Championships, Scottish University Championships, and Scottish Age-Group Championships still to come.

Perhaps the stand-out performance from the weekend came from Aberdeen’s Finn Bryce, who took a silver medal in the U17 boys’ heptathlon after scoring a total of 4,205 points.

In a two-day battle consisting of seven events, the youngster set lifetime bests in five disciplines – the long jump, shot put, high jump, pole vault, and 1,000m – to take the silver behind Liverpool Harriers’ Corey Beechall.

There was also success – and a first ever Scottish title – for Banchory Stonehaven youngster Harry Cook, who took the gold medal in the U13 boys’ pentathlon, winning four out of the five events to surpass his opponents from Shettleston Harriers and Central AC.

In the U15 girls’ category, Elgin’s Holly Whittaker saw off more than 20 fellow multi-eventers as she took another national title.

The 60m hurdles was the stand-out event for the teenager, but Whittaker also produced a personal best in the final event of the day, the 800m, to win by more than 100 points from Bury’s Evie Elliott.

Over in France, Alisha Rees continued her indoor campaign in preparation for the UK Indoor Championships later this month, running 7.36sec and 7.37sec over the 60m in Nantes’ World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Derek Brown, the Highlands and Morayshire's new Highland regional coach. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars
Alasdair Prott.
Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was 'dream come true'
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger looks to the future in final tour
Aberdeen athlete Hannah Cameron. Picture supplied by Scottish Athletics.
Aberdeen runner Hannah Cameron makes promising start to new year
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan at the World Street Skateboarding Championship in Rome last year. Image: Franny Buchanan.
Next stop Sharjah as Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan competes for Team GB Olympic place
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented