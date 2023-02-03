Curling: Elgin’s Gregor Ewan named in Scotland squad for World Wheelchair Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Curling: Elgin’s Gregor Ewan named in Scotland squad for World Wheelchair Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.

Elgin curler Gregor Ewan has been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Wheelchair Championships.

Ewan will make up part of the five-curler strong team – including Jo Butterfield MBE, Meggan Dawson-Farrell, Gary Logan and Hugh Nibloe – who will travel to Canada to compete between March 4-12.

The Elgin native represented Team GB at last year’s Winter Paralympics alongside Dawson-Farrell and Nibloe.

For the first time, the World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles will run simultaneously with the team event, with Charlotte McKenna and Robert McPherson selected for Scotland.

Ewan and the rest of the Scotland team will compete against 11 other nations in their competition, while the mixed doubles duo will battle with 22 countries.

For British Curling’s Paralympic head coach Sheila Swan, the World Championships represents an important opportunity to assess her players.

“Last season we had the challenge of preparing athletes for a Paralympics and a World Championships in the same season and now we are adapting to fielding teams in two World Championships being run simultaneously at the same venue,” she said.

“We are up for that challenge and thanks to our excellent support staff at British Curling, we are preparing our athletes as well as possible for this two discipline event.”

Team GB’s Gregor Ewan releases a stone in the wheelchair curling at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. Image: OIS/Bob Martin/Shutterstock

The line-up for the team event features a new face in Butterfield, a Paralympic gold medallist who was awarded the MBE for services to athletics before switching sports just last year.

“If you had said to me six months ago when I first transferred to wheelchair curling that I would be heading off to my first World Championships now I would have probably laughed,” she said.

“If I am honest the overriding feeling right now is excitement, though. I love competing, I always have and to compete at a major championships is what I really strive for.

“So thinking that in just over a month I will be competing at my first World Wheelchair Curling Champs it just gives me a buzz.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith to find out if she's landed Great Britain berth…
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was 'dream come true'
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger looks to the future in final tour
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Aberdeen runner Hannah Cameron makes promising start to new year
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Next stop Sharjah as Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan competes for Team GB Olympic place

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Elgin's Gregor Ewan has been selected to represent Scotland at the upcoming Curling World Wheelchair Championships.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented