Cricket: Michael Leask century in vain as Scotland fall to Nepal defeat

By Jamie Durent
February 17, 2023, 2:00 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 3:48 pm
Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Scotland head coach Shane Burger was left frustrated with his side’s bowling performance after they suffered a three-wicket loss to Nepal.

A maiden one-day century from Aberdonian Michael Leask was not enough for Scotland as the Cricket World Cup League 2 champions fell to a surprise defeat to the host nation.

Burger was disappointed with the lack of discipline with the ball and in the field, with Scotland conceding 28 extras,19 of which were wides.

Leask’s performance with the bat caught the eye but Scotland ultimately let the game get away from them in the second innings.

“To get 274 on that wicket, when we were in a spot of bother, and to see Michael Leask get his ODI ton was a phenomenal memory I’ll have for long time,” said Burger.

“For a man of his calibre to get one only now is a surprise but hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I’m glad he could do in front of a crowd like there was today. It was good to see how the two young lads, Tom Mackintosh and Jack Jarvis, started their innings and unfortunately they got out in the 20s.

‘Failed to capitalise’

“From a bowling point of view it was really disappointing. I thought we were ill-disciplined and didn’t execute our plans. We were really poor in the field and to give away as many extras as we did, with the fielding performance, was very unsatisfactory.

“It’s not the sort of standards we’ve set. We’ll take a lot away from the game; having finished top we do have the opportunity to try one or two things and see what players are made of. That’s what we’ll be doing for the rest of the series.”

Scotland failed to capitalise on promising starts for a number of batters, with Chris McBride and Brandon McMullen both falling for 22 and Richie Berrington and debutant Mackintosh out for 19.

The visitors were 109 for five when Leask came to the crease near the mid-way point of the innings but the former Stoneywood Dyce all-rounder took over.

Leask finished unbeaten on 107 off 85 balls, with three fours and nine sixes, to help Scotland to a respectable tally of 274 for nine in Kirtipur. Mark Watt (20) and Jarvis (26) ably supported Leask towards the end.

Scotland had Nepal 77 for five in response, with Chris Sole and Watt sharing the wickets, before Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee made quick runs to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Watt returned to remove Malla for 81 but Airee continued to dig in and frustrate the Scots. Sompal Kami (24 off 32) came in to help Airee (85 not out) see Nepal over the line for a memorable victory.

Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Departing Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS

“Credit to Nepal – it’s the second run-chase they’ve had in chasing down a relatively large target. It’s credit to them and the confidence they showed,” added Burger.

“They’re an ever-improving team and to do in front of a crowd like they had today was an amazing experience I’m sure for the players.

“It’s a pity we lost but we’ll take a lot from it.”

