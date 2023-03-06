Cricket: Scotland announce Doug Watson as interim men’s head coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cricket Scotland have announced Doug Watson as their interim men’s head coach.

He will replace Shane Burger, who left the post at the end of February to take up a coaching role with English county Somerset.

A fellow South African, Watson comes from New Zealand side Auckland Aces, where he was head coach of the male performance programme. Watson has also had coaching stints with IPL side Mumbai Indians and KwaZulu Natal in his homeland, where he is a club legend.

Watson will take up his post on April 8 and is pleased to have been given the opportunity with Scotland.

“Firstly, I’m really thankful to everyone at Auckland Cricket for allowing me to pursue this opportunity with Cricket Scotland,” he said. “It’s a wonderful chance for me to coach another country and Scotland’s men have been doing really well over the last four years.

WELCOME DOUG! Cricket Scotland is delighted to announce Doug Watson as Interim Scotland Men's Head Coach. Doug is currently Head Coach of Male Performance with Auckland Aces. He'll begin his role with Scotland on April 8.https://t.co/ZPk23U8snB#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/LLorlsPCHx — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) March 6, 2023

“I’m looking forward to carrying on and develop the great work that Shane Burger has put in here.

“I know Shane well, he’s worked really hard to help get Scotland to where they are, and it was great to see them lift the CWCL2 trophy last week in Nepal.

“I know it’s obviously a short period of time that I’ll be in charge, but there’s two massive tournaments coming up which will be tough for us, especially the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June. But it’s also an exciting time as well – I’m looking forward to it and it’s going to be fun.”

Watson was also called upon by the New Zealand national team recently, stepping in as their batting coach for the series against England.

Burger left on the back of Scotland securing top spot in World Cricket League 2, which ensured their place at the final 50-over World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe this summer.