Stoneywood-Dyce confident as summer starts with clash against champions Heriots; Aberdeenshire, Huntly and Gordonians begin North-East Championship challenge

After a pre-season victory against national champions Ferguslie, People's Park captain Lennard Bester is raring to go.

By Callum Law
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, is optimistic about this season
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, is optimistic about this season

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester wants them to aspire to more than just survival in the Eastern Premier Division this season.

The cricket season commences tomorrow with the Granite City side tackling last year’s champions Heriots at People’s Park.

In the last two campaigns Stoneywood-Dyce have finished second bottom, but after beating national champions Ferguslie in a friendly last weekend skipper Bester is optimistic about this summer.

He said: “After we beat Ferguslie I said to the lads that I’m proud of them and that none of them can ever tell me there’s nobody in this country we can’t beat because we’ve proven it against the best.

“When it comes to Heriots I absolutely respect them, but if we play to our full potential I fancy our chances.

“I’m quietly confident we can do a lot better this year.

“We set the foundation, we survived the two years we needed to survive but we want to push on and not just be trying to survive every year.”

South African Du-Preez Stander has returned to Stoneywood-Dyce this season as overseas amateur and he will open the batting with youngster Jack Lambley.

Bester added: “Du-Preez brings with him another year of experience, I can see a change in his character and confidence.

“He’s really taken to the challenge of opening and you can see he’s more confident.

“Du-Preez had a really good winter. Unfortunately he had his kit stolen in a hijacking in South Africa so he arrived with no kit.

“But he’s sorted out now and he’s started very well for us.”

Stoneywood-Dyce had recruited another overseas amateur from South Africa in Damian Smith.

However, unfortunately Smith is returning home to deal with a family matter with Bester on the look-out for a potential replacement.

North-East Championship sides aiming high

Elsewhere, in the North-East Championship Aberdeenshire, led by new captain David Gamblen who succeeds Kenny Reid, start their campaign against Forfarshire 2nds at Forthill.

Gamblen started out in the junior section at Mannofield and has been with the club for 20 years.

After finishing second last year he hopes to skipper Shire back to the top flight following their relegation in 2019.

To assist with their bid Aberdeenshire have recruited overseas amateurs Josh Goodwin and Nick Veletta from Perth, Austalia.

Gamblen said: “It’s a big honour to be taking on the captaincy and something I’m looking forward to.

“Our intention is to get promoted back to the Eastern Premier League.

“Last year we were disappointed not to go up, we lost two games which wasn’t ideal but in previous years that might have been good enough to get us up.

“The aim is to go one better, we feel we’ve been moving in the right direction.”

Huntly – who were third last term – welcome Gordonians, who finished fourth, to Castle Park.

The Strathbogie side are bolstered by the addition of overseas amateurs Jay-Dee Oliver from Johannesburg, South Africa and Elijah Ward-Armstrong from Perth, Australia.

Captain Jack Mitchell said: “They’re only 19 but they’re very competent cricketers who will hopefully add a lot to our side.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell
Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is looking forward to the start of the new cricket season

“It definitely helps if you can get a couple of overseas players in.

“We’ve got our sights set on the league. We know it will be difficult, but we’ve retained the same squad as well as adding a couple of from overseas.

“And I don’t see any reason why we can’t be up there competing.”

Close contest expected in Aberdeenshire Grades

The Aberdeenshire Grades season gets under way this weekend with 24 teams competing across three leagues.

Brian Lynas, president of the Grades, said: “If the weather is half as good as last year, we’ll have another good, competitive season.

“Grade 1 is set be a close run thing, as last time when three teams were all in with a chance of landing the title, going into the last weekend.

“In the event, Knight Riders were first-time winners, pipping Bon Accord and Crescent at the post.”

Knight Riders, based at Groats Road, led by Sivaganesan Palaniappan get their campaign started at Mannofield where they meet Aberdeenshire’s second team.

Crescent are at home to Inverurie, AberGreen (formerly Siyapa) host Grampian at Harlaw and Master Blasters Aberdeen take on Cults at Allan Park.

Bon Accord are likely to be the side to beat, having been serial winners over the years.

They start their campaign at Countesswells against Gordonians.

Bon Accord captain Tauqeer Malik said: “We have recruited well, trained hard and have set ourselves the target of retaining the Aberdeenshire Cup and winning Grade One.”

In Grade Two, Aberdeen Grammar will be eyeing an early return to the top grade but likely to face stern opposition from Fraserburgh, Methlick and Portcullis among others.

In Grade Three, Dunecht and 2nd Master Blasters Aberdeen could be the surprise packages.

