Cricket: Aberdeenshire and Huntly meet in important early season clash; Stoneywood-Dyce aim to kickstart campaign

It may only be the second weekend of the season but both captains agree Aberdeenshire’s clash with Huntly could be crucial in the North-East Championship title race.

The sides which finished second and third last term meet at Mannofield tomorrow, with both aspiring to win the league this summer.

Shire started with a six-wicket success against Forfarshire 2nds last weekend.

Captain David Gamblen said: “It’s a masssive game, even at this stage of the season.

“When you’re aiming to try to win the league you can’t afford many slip-ups and certainly not against teams who will be there or thereabouts at the top of the league.

“If you can build momentum early in the season and get some good form going that sets you in good stead for the rest of the summer and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Huntly beat Gordonians by seven wickets last Saturday, aided by a superb innings of 95 from South African debutant Jay-Dee Oliver.

Castle Park skipper Jack Mitchell said: “Jay-Dee’s innings took me by surprise a bit. Often for overseas players it can take a couple of weeks to get used to the different pitches and conditions.

“But Jay-Dee got off to a flyer which was very pleasing and fingers crossed he can keep it going.

“If you look at last year Meigle won the league and only lost one game.

“So if we do have loses early in the season it could hamper our chances, it’s a tight league and every game is going to count.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship, Gordonians welcome Arbroath United to Countesswells.

Stoneywood-Dyce seek response

In the Eastern Premier Division Stoneywood-Dyce travel to face Grange in Edinburgh.

The Granite City side were thrashed by 159 runs at People’s Park last weekend by champions Heriots.

Captain Lennard Bester is looking for a better showing from his side with the bat having been skittled for 83 last time out.

Stuart Lister, Hayden Laing and Nathan Elliott all return for Stoneywood-Dyce.

Bester said: “Grange are a decent side but hopefully we can kickstart our season.

“We’re looking to build on our bowling performance last weekend and do a lot better with the bat.

“We’ve got Stuart, Hayden, and Nathan, all available this weekend which strengthens us and gives us more options.

“Hopefully we can go to Grange and show what we can do by putting in a good performance.”

On Sunday Stoneywood-Dyce and Aberdeenshire will also be in Scottish Cup first round action.

Stoneywood-Dyce face Arbroath at People’s Park while Shire head for the borders to take on East of Scotland League side Gala at Meigle Park.

Intriguing games in store

Aberdeenshire Grades enters its second round of fixtures tomorrow with some important games set to take place.

Defending champions Knight Riders will be keen to put the disappointment of losing their Grade 1 opener to Mannofield behind them when they take on Crescent at the Links.

Crescent also crashed at the first hurdle last week, making for a must-win situation for both teams who will not want to lose more ground on the early leaders.

Inverurie and Bon Accord clash at Kellands Park in another big game.

If any side is capable of laying down a challenge to the Bons it is Inverurie who will be looking to all-rounder George Hadden, while Chris Watson’s classy knock of 95 against Crescent suggests the former Ellon Gordon player will be a key player this season.

Elsewhere in the top grade, Cults meet AberGreen at Allan Park, while Master Blasters Aberdeen’s all-round ability could prove to be too much for Gordonians.

Mannofield will look to pick up another win at Harlaw where they play Grampian.

In Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar will take their confidence from last week’s nine-wicket mauling of Huntly to the Burnett Park where they meet Banchory whose Sam Rotherham will be bidding to add to the 125 he scored last week at home to 2nd AberGreen.

Grammar’s most prolific player of all time Alec Keith said: “We can take nothing for granted, but I like to think we will be back in the top flight next season.”