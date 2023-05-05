Cricket: Aberdeenshire and Huntly meet in important early season clash; Stoneywood-Dyce aim to kickstart campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Aberdeenshire and Huntly meet in important early season clash; Stoneywood-Dyce aim to kickstart campaign

Shire tackle Huntly at Mannofield in the North-East Championship.

By Callum Law
Aberdeenshire captain David Gamblen, left, and Huntly skipper Jack Mitchell are looking forward to their clash at Mannofield
Aberdeenshire captain David Gamblen, left, and Huntly skipper Jack Mitchell are looking forward to their clash at Mannofield

It may only be the second weekend of the season but both captains agree Aberdeenshire’s clash with Huntly could be crucial in the North-East Championship title race.

The sides which finished second and third last term meet at Mannofield tomorrow, with both aspiring to win the league this summer.

Shire started with a six-wicket success against Forfarshire 2nds last weekend.

Captain David Gamblen said: “It’s a masssive game, even at this stage of the season.

“When you’re aiming to try to win the league you can’t afford many slip-ups and certainly not against teams who will be there or thereabouts at the top of the league.

“If you can build momentum early in the season and get some good form going that sets you in good stead for the rest of the summer and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Huntly beat Gordonians by seven wickets last Saturday, aided by a superb innings of 95 from South African debutant Jay-Dee Oliver.

Castle Park skipper Jack Mitchell said: “Jay-Dee’s innings took me by surprise a bit. Often for overseas players it can take a couple of weeks to get used to the different pitches and conditions.

“But Jay-Dee got off to a flyer which was very pleasing and fingers crossed he can keep it going.

“If you look at last year Meigle won the league and only lost one game.

“So if we do have loses early in the season it could hamper our chances, it’s a tight league and every game is going to count.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship, Gordonians welcome Arbroath United to Countesswells.

Stoneywood-Dyce seek response

In the Eastern Premier Division Stoneywood-Dyce travel to face Grange in Edinburgh.

The Granite City side were thrashed by 159 runs at People’s Park last weekend by champions Heriots.

Captain Lennard Bester is looking for a better showing from his side with the bat having been skittled for 83 last time out.

Stuart Lister, Hayden Laing and Nathan Elliott all return for Stoneywood-Dyce.

Bester said: “Grange are a decent side but hopefully we can kickstart our season.

“We’re looking to build on our bowling performance last weekend and do a lot better with the bat.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left

“We’ve got Stuart, Hayden, and Nathan, all available this weekend which strengthens us and gives us more options.

“Hopefully we can go to Grange and show what we can do by putting in a good performance.”

On Sunday Stoneywood-Dyce and Aberdeenshire will also be in Scottish Cup first round action.

Stoneywood-Dyce face Arbroath at People’s Park while Shire head for the borders to take on East of Scotland League side Gala at Meigle Park.

Intriguing games in store

Aberdeenshire Grades enters its second round of fixtures tomorrow with some important games set to take place.

Defending champions Knight Riders will be keen to put the disappointment of losing their Grade 1 opener to Mannofield behind them when they take on Crescent at the Links.

Crescent also crashed at the first hurdle last week, making for a must-win situation for both teams who will not want to lose more ground on the early leaders.

Inverurie and Bon Accord clash at Kellands Park in another big game.

If any side is capable of laying down a challenge to the Bons it is Inverurie who will be looking to all-rounder George Hadden, while Chris Watson’s classy knock of 95 against Crescent suggests the former Ellon Gordon player will be a key player this season.

Elsewhere in the top grade, Cults meet AberGreen at Allan Park, while Master Blasters Aberdeen’s all-round ability could prove to be too much for Gordonians.

Mannofield will look to pick up another win at Harlaw where they play Grampian.

In Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar will take their confidence from last week’s nine-wicket mauling of Huntly to the Burnett Park where they meet Banchory whose Sam Rotherham will be bidding to add to the 125 he scored last week at home to 2nd AberGreen.

Grammar’s most prolific player of all time Alec Keith said: “We can take nothing for granted, but I like to think we will be back in the top flight next season.”

