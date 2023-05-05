Orkney woman Alex Drain reported missing

An Orkney woman has been reported missing.

Alex Drain is believed to have been last seen in Kirkwall at about 5pm yesterday.

Officers have now shared a photo of Ms Drain and asked for the public’s assistance in an effort to find her.

Police Orkney shared their appeal on social media, saying: “We are looking to trace the whereabouts of Alex Drain, who has been reported missing from Kirkwall.

“She has been missing since 5pm on Thursday, May 4.

“Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101, quoting 3204 of 04/05/2023 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”