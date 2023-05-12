‘It played on my mind’ – Stoneywood-Dyce cricketer Du-Preez Stander reveals car hijacking ordeal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood-Dyce’s overseas amateur Du-Preez Stander was pleased to put a frightening incident behind him by returning to People’s Park.

The 20-year-old’s car was hijacked in his native South Africa, with his kit stolen, a few weeks before returning to Aberdeen for a second summer playing for Stoneywood-Dyce.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Stander, who is from the Eastern Cape region in his homeland, said: “It’s obviously not a good thing and it plays in our mind.

“It was just over a month before coming here that it happened.

“I’ve moved on since then. I’ve talked through it with my family and it doesn’t bother me any more.

“In terms of crime, South Africa isn’t the safest place at the moment, but it’s still a beautiful country.

“People maybe just have to be a bit more wary about what they do, I’ve heard stories about kit in changing rooms being stolen and things like that.

“We just to protect ourselves and hopefully it doesn’t happen. It played on my mind for a while afterwards and I felt a bit depressed and unsafe.

“But, spending time with my family and playing golf, I stopped thinking of it really.”

We are delighted to welcome back Du-Preez Stander to the club for the 2023 season as one of our 1st XI’s overseas amateurs. Du-Preez was with us last season and was a great asset to the club so we are delighted that he has decided to come back to us. Welcome back Du-Preez! pic.twitter.com/R0IwmxjbSB — Stoneywood Dyce (@StoneywoodDyce) March 12, 2023

Stander learning from losses

After enjoying himself playing for Stoneywood-Dyce last summer, Stander was keen to return to the Eastern Premier League side.

The all-rounder, who opens the batting, hopes it can be a good weekend for the Granite City club.

After defeats to Heriots and Grange, Stoneywood-Dyce are seeking their first league win of the season when Stewart’s Melville visit People’s Park tomorrow.

On Sunday, they are back in action against Arbroath United in the Scottish Cup.

Stander added: “The family feeling here is amazing – everyone gives the amateurs such a warm welcome and treats us so well.

“It just feels like another home for me. The main reason I came back is for the cricket, but to be made so welcome by everyone at the club was a big part of it as well.

“I think you have to take losses as a lesson and learn from them. That’s what we’ve done as a team and we’ve got a good plan going forward.

“Our batting has let us down a little bit in the first two games, but we’ve been working at it.

“It’s a busy weekend but we’re looking forward to it.”

North-East Championship action

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship, Aberdeenshire and Huntly retain their 100% records after last weekend’s scheduled clash at Mannofield was washed.

Shire face Arbroath at Lochlands and are also on the road on Sunday when they travel to Gala in the Scottish Cup.

Captain David Gamblen said: “It’s a big game. Arbroath have got the same ambitions as we have to get back up to the Eastern Premier League, so it will be a good test to see where we’re at.

“Even though it’s early in the season, it’s a big game.”

Huntly will be hoping to make home advantage count when Falkland 2nds visit Castle Park.

Gordonians are seeking their first win of the campaign against Kinloch at Lochside Park.

Grades leaders face challenge

In the North-East Grades, early Grade One pace-setters Bon Accord, who have won two out of two, face a stiff test of their title prospects at the Links where they meet Master Blasters Aberdeen.

The Bons captain, Tauqeer Malik, said: “It’s early days, but our wins against Gordonians and Inverurie have enabled us to steal a march on our opponents, none of whom have managed to win two games.

“I expect Master Blasters to be up there at the end of the campaign, making a win against them a significant step towards us winning the league.”

Last year’s champions Knight Riders, will be bidding to get their first win when they entertain Grampian.

Gordonians look to break their duck for the campaign against Inverurie at Countesswells.

Mannofield are at home to Cults, while there’s an attractive clash at Harlaw where AberGreen host Crescent.

In Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar are the only side who have won two games after the disruption the rain caused in the area.

With star batsman Alec Keith in fine fettle, they will be keen to force home their early advantage at Rubislaw, where 2nd Grampian are the visitors.

In Aberdeenshire, the all-county clashes between Fraserburgh and Ellon Gordon at the Broch and Huntly’s derby game away to Methlick take pride of place.

In Grade 3, the early leaders Dunecht, Crathie and 2nd Master Blasters are all at home to Stoneywood-Dyce, 2nd Methlick and 2nd Mannofield, respectively.