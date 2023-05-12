Aberdeen thrill-seekers encouraged to take part in Clan bungee challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based charity is seeking adrenaline junkies to take part in its latest fundraising challenge.

The brave participants will be able to enjoy a stunning view of the North Sea before plunging themselves off a 160ft crane to benefit Clan Cancer Support.

The Big Hop Bungee will take place on the old tramlines near the Beach Ballroom on Saturday, August 19.

The daredevil challenge coincides with the charity’s sculpture trail which marks its 40 years of commitment to supporting those affected by a cancer diagnosis across Grampian, Orkney and Shetland.

The Big Hop Trail will feature hare sculptures designed by some of the country’s most talented artists on display across the region.

Those who take on the bungee challenge may even be able to spot a few of the hares from the top of the 60-tonne crane.

‘Unforgettable and exhilarating’

Ruth McIntosh, charity development manager, said: “Our latest challenge is definitely not for the faint hearted. Inspired by our upcoming art trail, The Big Hop Bungee promises to be an unforgettable and exhilarating experience for participants.

“We’d like to thank Global Crane Services for kindly donating the crane we are using and to our jump partners UK Bungee Club, for all their health and safety support.

“Thanks to them, the skyline at Aberdeen beach is going to be changed – albeit temporarily – for what we are sure will be a great day.

“This event is perfect for those looking to set themselves a personal or a group challenge and is a great way for fundraisers to tick off their bucket list whilst providing much needed support for people affected by cancer.”

Those interested in taking part are asked to pay a £40 sign-up fee and raise a minimum of £100 to secure their place.

Registration is available via the Clan Cancer Support website.