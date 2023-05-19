Cricket: New Huntly recruit Jay-Dee Oliver wants to be part of title bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overseas amateur Jay-Dee Oliver is keen to play his part in a Huntly title bid in the North-East Championship.

The South African batter and Austalian Elijah Ward-Armstrong have joined the Castle Park club for the summer and helped them win two out of two to start the season.

Oliver has had an impressive beginning to his time in Scotland with his current average 108 after two innings.

Ahead of facing Strathmore at Lochside Park tomorrow the 19-year-old from Johannesburg said: “I really wanted to play cricket overseas and the agent I spoke to managed to get me in touch with Huntly and that’s how I ended up here.

“It’s been really good coming over and getting to know the place, it’s a very quiet place and I’ve enjoyed being in the town so far.

“Personally I’ve had a good start to the summer and hopefully I can keep it up although it might be difficult to keep my batting average as high as it is now.

“The team has started the season well also and hopefully we can keep it going over the course of the summer.

“I think we can challenge to win the league if we play to our capability.

“Everyone is keen to learn new things and we’re all training hard, working on our skills and taking that into games.

“The quality of cricket is probably similar to the levels I’ve played in South Africa, but the people here take it more seriously.

“There’s a focus here to do well and to try to get promoted.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship, Aberdeenshire will look to bounce back their chastening loss to Arbroath United last weekend when Kinloch visit Mannofield.

Gordonians are still looking for their first win of the campaign but will have home advantage when Freuchie visit Countesswells.

Stoneywood-Dyce keeping faith

In the Eastern Premier League Stoneywood-Dyce are searching for their first victory when Carlton visit People’s Park.

Despite three straight defeats to start the summer captain Lennard Bester took encouragement from last weekend’s five-wicket loss to Stewart’s Melville and believes an upturn in form is coming.

The skipper said: “Last week we fought back with our batting, which we’d struggled with in the previous two games.

“That gives us a bit of hope and I believe if we can put in a complete performance we can beat any team.

“If we perform as well as we can I fancy our chances, we’re looking for a complete performance which would kickstart the season.

“Everyone knows what they’re capable of and I just want them to express themselves and show that.

“I back all the players and it’s just a case of expressing ourselves and I think the result will come.”

Aberdeenshire Grades

Master Blasters Aberdeen remain the only team in Grade 1 with a 100% record going into week four of the season, boosted by last week’s comprehensive away win against Bon Accord.

The manner of the five-wicket win convincing many that Master Blasters will be the new team to beat, which coming hard on the heels of Knight Riders becoming shock winners of the top league last season, suggests the local game is in good shape.

Grades president Brian Lynas certainly thinks so.

He said: “All the indicators point to another highly competitive season, not just in the top league but in all three divisions.”

Master Blasters aim to keep their run going at home to Mannofield, while Bon Accord have the day off, leaving others to close the gap on the leaders.

Defending champions Knight Riders are at home to Inverurie and with both teams struggling to make their mark there is a lot at stake.

Elsewhere, AberGreen host Gordonians and Crescent, who were in the title mix until the last game last season, entertain Cults.

In Grade 2, Ellon Gordon meet Aberdeen Grammar at Gordon Park and with both sides defending unbeaten records, not to say still bristling after recent relegations, it is likely to be a hard-fought affair.

Methlick, the only other team with a 100% record in the division, are scheduled to meet Portcullis.

Meanwhile, Huntly play Banchory at Castle Park.