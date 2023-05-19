Cricket: New Huntly recruit Jay-Dee Oliver wants to be part of title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: New Huntly recruit Jay-Dee Oliver wants to be part of title bid

The Castle Park outfit are looking to make it three wins out of three in the North-East Championship this weekend.

By Callum Law
Jay-Dee Oliver is one of Huntly's overseas amateurs for the summer. Pictures by Darrell Benns
Jay-Dee Oliver is one of Huntly's overseas amateurs for the summer. Pictures by Darrell Benns

Overseas amateur Jay-Dee Oliver is keen to play his part in a Huntly title bid in the North-East Championship.

The South African batter and Austalian Elijah Ward-Armstrong have joined the Castle Park club for the summer and helped them win two out of two to start the season.

Oliver has had an impressive beginning to his time in Scotland with his current average  108 after two innings.

Ahead of facing Strathmore at Lochside Park tomorrow the 19-year-old from Johannesburg said: “I really wanted to play cricket overseas and the agent I spoke to managed to get me in touch with Huntly and that’s how I ended up here.

“It’s been really good coming over and getting to know the place, it’s a very quiet place and I’ve enjoyed being in the town so far.

“Personally I’ve had a good start to the summer and hopefully I can keep it up although it might be difficult to keep my batting average as high as it is now.

Huntly’s other overseas amateur Elijah Ward-Armstrong at training

“The team has started the season well also and hopefully we can keep it going over the course of the summer.

“I think we can challenge to win the league if we play to our capability.

“Everyone is keen to learn new things and we’re all training hard, working on our skills and taking that into games.

“The quality of cricket is probably similar to the levels I’ve played in South Africa, but the people here take it more seriously.

“There’s a focus here to do well and to try to get promoted.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship, Aberdeenshire will look to bounce back their chastening loss to Arbroath United last weekend when Kinloch visit Mannofield.

Gordonians are still looking for their first win of the campaign but will have home advantage when Freuchie visit Countesswells.

Stoneywood-Dyce keeping faith

In the Eastern Premier League Stoneywood-Dyce are searching for their first victory when Carlton visit People’s Park.

Despite three straight defeats to start the summer captain Lennard Bester took encouragement from last weekend’s five-wicket loss to Stewart’s Melville and believes an upturn in form is coming.

The skipper said: “Last week we fought back with our batting, which we’d struggled with in the previous two games.

“That gives us a bit of hope and I believe if we can put in a complete performance we can beat any team.

“If we perform as well as we can I fancy our chances, we’re looking for a complete performance which would kickstart the season.

“Everyone knows what they’re capable of and I just want them to express themselves and show that.

“I back all the players and it’s just a case of expressing ourselves and I think the result will come.”

Aberdeenshire Grades

Master Blasters Aberdeen remain the only team in Grade 1 with a 100% record going into week four of the season, boosted by last week’s comprehensive away win against Bon Accord.

The manner of the five-wicket win convincing many that Master Blasters will be the new team to beat, which coming hard on the heels of Knight Riders becoming shock winners of the top league last season, suggests the local game is in good shape.

Grades president Brian Lynas certainly thinks so.

He said: “All the indicators point to another highly competitive season, not just in the top league but in all three divisions.”

Master Blasters aim to keep their run going at home to Mannofield, while Bon Accord have the day off, leaving others to close the gap on the leaders.

Defending champions Knight Riders are at home to Inverurie and with both teams struggling to make their mark there is a lot at stake.

Elsewhere, AberGreen host Gordonians and Crescent, who were in the title mix until the last game last season, entertain Cults.

In Grade 2, Ellon Gordon meet Aberdeen Grammar at Gordon Park and with both sides defending unbeaten records, not to say still bristling after recent relegations, it is likely to be a hard-fought affair.

Methlick, the only other team with a 100% record in the division, are scheduled to meet Portcullis.

Meanwhile, Huntly play Banchory at Castle Park.

