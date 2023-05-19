Wick Academy captain Alan Farquhar ready to celebrate testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick Academy captain Alan Farquhar ready to celebrate testimonial

An Alan Farquhar select will take on an SPL legends team at Harmsworth Park tomorrow to mark the defender's 14 years with the Caithness club.

By Callum Law
Alan Farquhar pictured with the North of Scotland Cup after Wick's triumph in 2015.
Alan Farquhar pictured with the North of Scotland Cup after Wick's triumph in 2015.

Alan Farquhar’s service to Wick Academy will be celebrated tomorrow with a testimonial match and dinner.

The Scorries captain has spent 14 years at Harmsworth Park, making 357 appearances in that time.

There have been plenty of highlights for the defender during that period and he is honoured to receive a testimonial.

An Alan Farquhar select will face an SPL legends team at Harmsworth Park at 3pm tomorrow before a dinner at the Norseman Hotel in the evening.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s been great, the committee has been brilliant and I’m really thankful.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time playing for Wick and appreciate the support I’ve received.

“The biggest thing for me about playing for Wick is the friends I’ve made over the years.

“When I started playing I knew who a lot of guys were, but then once you play together you end up becoming really good friends and going out together and things like that.

“In terms of on the pitch, the North of Scotland Cup win in 2015 would be the highlight, along with 2012-13 when we won all our home games in league – which was part of a run of being undefeated at Harmsworth Park for a year-and-a-half.

“That was a really good achievement and we were within four points of winning the league.”

Old faces return

Farquhar’s select side will feature a mixture of current and former Wick players with the likes of Gary Weir, Craig Shearer, Sam Mackay and Grant Campbell set to pull the boots on again.

The SPL legends will include Gregory Vignal, Marvin Andrews, Rudi Vata, Bobby Petta, Alan Thompson, Charlie Miller, Andy McLaren, Robbie Winters and Gordon Durie.

Farquhar added: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get a team like that coming up to play in the game.

“For my team, it was really hard to choose, and to start with I had too big a squad.”

Looking to future, Farquhar revealed his focus is likely to be more on coaching than playing, with a knee injury suffered a couple of years ago limiting his appearances in the last two seasons.

Farquhar said: “I’m still going to be a signed player next season, but I’ve joined Gary Manson’s management team so I’ll be focusing more on that.

“But I’ll still be involved in training and keep myself ticking over.

“If I feel good training then I’ll still be keen to play, but I’m trying to focus more on the coaching side.

“With the wear and tear in my knee, I’ll need to slow down a bit.

“You always think you can help, but sometimes the mind is a couple of steps ahead of the body.”

