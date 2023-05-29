Draw made for Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Draw made for Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

The last-eight ties will be played on July 8 with holders Kingussie are away from home against Caberfeidh.

By Callum Law
Sandy Grant, left, of Tulloch Homes, Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie, centre, and Innes Smith of Springfield Properties with the Camanachd Cup at Inverness Castle
Holders Kingussie will travel to Caberfeidh in the quarter-final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

The draw for the last-eight was made at Inverness Castle with the final in September taking place at Bught Park 100 years after the first Camanachd Cup showpiece to be staged in Inverness.

Sandy Grant, the managing director of Tulloch Homes, Springfield Properties CEO Innes Smith, Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, and Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir conducted the draw, with quarter-final ties to be played on Saturday July 8.

Kingussie will make the trip to Castle Leod to face Caberfeidh as they try to retain their grip on the trophy.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are at home to Oban Camanachd, Beauly welcome Kinlochshiel to Braview Park and Kyles Athletic or Bute will have home advantage against Lovat.

Shinty president MacKenzie said: “It was my pleasure to be at the draw alongside Sandy and Innes from Tulloch Homes.

“This year’s final will mark 100 years since the first Camanachd Cup Final in Inverness and after this draw I know there will be real excitement amongst clubs and fans alike.

“There are a lot of exciting ties, with a tricky away tie in store for 2022 finalists Lovat against either Kyles Athletic or Bute.

“Beauly and Caberfeidh will each be looking to repeat the success they had earlier this season against Kinlochshiel and Kingussie, respectively.

“There is certain to be a south team in the semi-finals as Oban Camanachd travel to Peterson Park to play GMA.

“My thanks, as ever go to Tulloch Homes for their support and I would like to wish all the teams the very best of luck.”

‘We’re proud to be able to play a role

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant added: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the Camanachd Cup and look forward to the upcoming quarter-final matches.

“Shinty is an important part of the Scottish sporting heritage and we’re proud to be able to play a role in helping to keep it thriving.

“I know the shinty community will be looking forward to many of the matches, not least holders Kingussie’s match against Caberfeidh.

“We wish all the teams the best of luck and can’t wait to see who comes out on top in the end.”

Tickets for the 2023 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final are available at www.shinty.com/tickets and are 33% off for a limited time only.

The draw for the quarter final of the Camanachd Cup is as follows: Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Camanachd; Caberfeidh v Kingussie, Beauly v Kinlochshiel, Kyles Athletic/Bute v Lovat.

