Draw made for Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holders Kingussie will travel to Caberfeidh in the quarter-final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

The draw for the last-eight was made at Inverness Castle with the final in September taking place at Bught Park 100 years after the first Camanachd Cup showpiece to be staged in Inverness.

Sandy Grant, the managing director of Tulloch Homes, Springfield Properties CEO Innes Smith, Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, and Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir conducted the draw, with quarter-final ties to be played on Saturday July 8.

Kingussie will make the trip to Castle Leod to face Caberfeidh as they try to retain their grip on the trophy.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are at home to Oban Camanachd, Beauly welcome Kinlochshiel to Braview Park and Kyles Athletic or Bute will have home advantage against Lovat.

Shinty president MacKenzie said: “It was my pleasure to be at the draw alongside Sandy and Innes from Tulloch Homes.

“This year’s final will mark 100 years since the first Camanachd Cup Final in Inverness and after this draw I know there will be real excitement amongst clubs and fans alike.

“There are a lot of exciting ties, with a tricky away tie in store for 2022 finalists Lovat against either Kyles Athletic or Bute.

“Beauly and Caberfeidh will each be looking to repeat the success they had earlier this season against Kinlochshiel and Kingussie, respectively.

“There is certain to be a south team in the semi-finals as Oban Camanachd travel to Peterson Park to play GMA.

“My thanks, as ever go to Tulloch Homes for their support and I would like to wish all the teams the very best of luck.”

‘We’re proud to be able to play a role

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant added: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the Camanachd Cup and look forward to the upcoming quarter-final matches.

“Shinty is an important part of the Scottish sporting heritage and we’re proud to be able to play a role in helping to keep it thriving.

“I know the shinty community will be looking forward to many of the matches, not least holders Kingussie’s match against Caberfeidh.

“We wish all the teams the best of luck and can’t wait to see who comes out on top in the end.”

Tickets for the 2023 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final are available at www.shinty.com/tickets and are 33% off for a limited time only.

The draw for the quarter final of the Camanachd Cup is as follows: Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Camanachd; Caberfeidh v Kingussie, Beauly v Kinlochshiel, Kyles Athletic/Bute v Lovat.