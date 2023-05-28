Shinty: Kingussie’s blistering start ends Newtonmore’s Camanachd Cup hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie’s blistering start ends Newtonmore’s Camanachd Cup hopes

Three goals in the opening 12 minutes put Kings in firm control of the second round tie.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick celebrates the opening goal. Image: Neil Paterson.
A whirlwind start to the game allowed Kingussie to cruise into the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Newtonmore at the Dell.

Thomas Borthwick’s return from injury has been a real tonic for Kings and he scored twice before setting up skipper James Falconer to fire home a third as the holders amassed an early three goal cushion within a devastating opening 12 minute spell.

Iain Robinson pulled a goal back with a fine finish on 69 minutes but another from Falconer soon after, with Borthwick again involved, completed the scoring to give Kingussie a second 4-1 win over their rivals in three weeks.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were brilliant; they were unstoppable during the first 20 minutes.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start, and they certainly settled my nerves.

“As the game went on, it evened out, and their goal gave us a kick up the backside, but we went on to find another gear and I felt we confidently owned the latter part of the second half. I’m delighted to be in Monday’s draw.”

Kingussie’s James Falconer (left) celebrates the fourth goal with team mate Iain Fraser. Image: Neil Paterson.

A despondent Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We lost the game during the opening 12 minutes during which we just didn’t compete, and they blew us away.”

Caberfeidh emerge victorious

In the round’s only other all-Premiership tie, Caberfeidh edged out Skye Camanachd in a seven-goal thriller in Portree.

Craig Morrison’s early opener was cancelled out a minute later by Jordan Murchison.

Another from Morrison and Connor Golabek’s snap-shot had Cabers 3-1 ahead at the break but Jordan Murchison’s second and William MacKinnon’s effort from close-in tied the contest soon after the restart.

Craig Morrison’s hat-trick goal, his 22nd of the season, flew into the top corner of the net and was a goal fit to win any tie.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “That was a good game of shinty and credit to referee Graham Cameron for his part in letting it flow.

“For us to go in 3-1 ahead at half-time was probably against the run of play and Skye always seem to be strong just after half-time.

“I felt we dominated after that.

“Our centre line of Blair Morrison, Ben MacDonald and Connor Golabek played really well, keeping the ball in the Skye half and that’s the best form of defence, keeping the ball away from the opposition forwards as much as possible.”

Blair Morrison was outstanding for Cabers and he added: “That was tough, just as we knew it was going to be up here.

“We had to rely on our keeper Iain McCall for a couple of good saves in the first half and Craig was clinical, he’s a massive player for us.”

Lower league Lochaber gave Beauly a scare before the Mowi Premiership side ran out 3-2 extra-time winners at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber led through Ben Delaney, but Euan McCormick made it 1-1. McCormick scored again into extra-time before Ross Forbes had Beauly 3-1 up. Ben Delaney’s second strike cut the deficit but it wasn’t enough.

Keith MacRae recovered from injury to give Kinlochshiel the lead against Kilmallie before Aidan Love levelled.

However, Jordan Fraser, Jonnie MacAskill and Ali Nixon gave the 2021 winners a 4-1 win and safe passage into the last-eight.

Marc MacLachlan, Sam Stubbs and Greg Matheson all scored as Lovat secured a 3-0 victory over Fort William.

Glasgow Mid Argyll were also 3-0 victors, as Calum McLay’s brace and Jamie McFadyen’s goal saw off Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd were given a bye into the quarter-finals when Mowi South Division 1 side Aberdour were unable to field a team for their tie at Mossfield.

