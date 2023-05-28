Shinty: Kingussie’s blistering start ends Newtonmore’s Camanachd Cup hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A whirlwind start to the game allowed Kingussie to cruise into the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Newtonmore at the Dell.

Thomas Borthwick’s return from injury has been a real tonic for Kings and he scored twice before setting up skipper James Falconer to fire home a third as the holders amassed an early three goal cushion within a devastating opening 12 minute spell.

Iain Robinson pulled a goal back with a fine finish on 69 minutes but another from Falconer soon after, with Borthwick again involved, completed the scoring to give Kingussie a second 4-1 win over their rivals in three weeks.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were brilliant; they were unstoppable during the first 20 minutes.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start, and they certainly settled my nerves.

“As the game went on, it evened out, and their goal gave us a kick up the backside, but we went on to find another gear and I felt we confidently owned the latter part of the second half. I’m delighted to be in Monday’s draw.”

A despondent Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We lost the game during the opening 12 minutes during which we just didn’t compete, and they blew us away.”

Caberfeidh emerge victorious

In the round’s only other all-Premiership tie, Caberfeidh edged out Skye Camanachd in a seven-goal thriller in Portree.

Craig Morrison’s early opener was cancelled out a minute later by Jordan Murchison.

Another from Morrison and Connor Golabek’s snap-shot had Cabers 3-1 ahead at the break but Jordan Murchison’s second and William MacKinnon’s effort from close-in tied the contest soon after the restart.

Craig Morrison’s hat-trick goal, his 22nd of the season, flew into the top corner of the net and was a goal fit to win any tie.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “That was a good game of shinty and credit to referee Graham Cameron for his part in letting it flow.

“For us to go in 3-1 ahead at half-time was probably against the run of play and Skye always seem to be strong just after half-time.

“I felt we dominated after that.

“Our centre line of Blair Morrison, Ben MacDonald and Connor Golabek played really well, keeping the ball in the Skye half and that’s the best form of defence, keeping the ball away from the opposition forwards as much as possible.”

Blair Morrison was outstanding for Cabers and he added: “That was tough, just as we knew it was going to be up here.

“We had to rely on our keeper Iain McCall for a couple of good saves in the first half and Craig was clinical, he’s a massive player for us.”

Lower league Lochaber gave Beauly a scare before the Mowi Premiership side ran out 3-2 extra-time winners at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber led through Ben Delaney, but Euan McCormick made it 1-1. McCormick scored again into extra-time before Ross Forbes had Beauly 3-1 up. Ben Delaney’s second strike cut the deficit but it wasn’t enough.

Keith MacRae recovered from injury to give Kinlochshiel the lead against Kilmallie before Aidan Love levelled.

However, Jordan Fraser, Jonnie MacAskill and Ali Nixon gave the 2021 winners a 4-1 win and safe passage into the last-eight.

Marc MacLachlan, Sam Stubbs and Greg Matheson all scored as Lovat secured a 3-0 victory over Fort William.

Glasgow Mid Argyll were also 3-0 victors, as Calum McLay’s brace and Jamie McFadyen’s goal saw off Oban Celtic.

Oban Camanachd were given a bye into the quarter-finals when Mowi South Division 1 side Aberdour were unable to field a team for their tie at Mossfield.