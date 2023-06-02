Cricket: Departing David Kidd looks to lift Stoneywood-Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Departing David Kidd looks to lift Stoneywood-Dyce

A change of job means Kidd is set to move to London in July.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
David Kidd wants to leave Stoneywood-Dyce in as strong a position as possible as prepares to depart.

The bowler, who works for a pharmaceutical company, is set to move to London next month after changing job.

Stoneywood-Dyce, who welcome Falkland to People’s Park tomorrow, are currently bottom of the Easter Premier League and without a win after five games.

Kidd is determined to change that before he moves down south.

He said: “I want to make sure the club is in as good a position as possible when I leave.

“But I’ve got every confidence in the people that will be around after I’ve gone. I know they’ll have what’s required to take the club forward at a national league level after I’ve moved.

“It will be emotional for me to leave, I’ve grown up at this cricket club from playing under-11s all the way through to the first-team.

“It’s been an incredible experience and I’d put that down to the people.

“Stoneywood-Dyce is a club that’s been built on strong family roots and has some amazing individuals that come together to make it a really special place.

“I’ve been lucky to be a part of that for so long so it will be difficult to leave, but I’m taking on a new challenge and I’m excited by what awaits in London.”

Key clash

Falkland are second bottom of the Eastern Premier League and Kidd says tomorrow’s clash has long been targeted as a crucial encounter by Stoneywood-Dyce.

He added: “It’s a game we would have been looking at as a must-win as far back as March.

“So the way the season has gone up to this point doesn’t really change it in any way.

“You don’t want to be an outlier in the bottom half of the league so that makes it very important over the next couple of weeks that we get a couple of wins under our belt to try to build momentum.

“Man for man and as a team we have the talent to compete at this level and we belong at this level. Collectively we need to come together and execute on that.”

Huntly on the march

Elsewhere, in the North-East Championship Huntly will look to maintain their 100% record when Perth Doo’cot visit Castle Park.

Jack Mitchell’s in-form charges will also be in action on Sunday when they host Morton in the first round of the Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup.

Gordonians are also in Challenge Cup action on Sunday against Dunnikier at Countesswells.

But before that tomorrow they face city rivals Aberdeenshire at Mannofield in the league.

Shire will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss at Freuchie with Gordonians aiming to build on their first victory of the campaign at Perth last weekend.

Grades title race wide open

In the North-East Grades Bon Accord have the chance to put pressure on Grade One leaders Mannofield, who are not in action tomorrow.

With the Bons run machine now hitting top form they should be too strong for the out of sorts Knight Riders who, despite being the defending champions, have won only one game this season.

Five weeks into the campaign there is every indication of it being a wide open title race with no team having an unbeaten record and every side in the division having won at least one game.

Master Blasters Aberdeen, who are nicely placed in third, meet Cults at Allan Park and with both sides ground sharing home advantage will not be a factor, although the form book suggests the Blasters are favourites.

In the only other game being played in the division, Inverurie have the chance to stabilise their form at home to bottom side Grampian.

In Grade Two, leaders Aberdeen Grammar have no game, giving second-placed Methlick the opportunity to close the gap on the Rubislaw outfit when they travel to Harlaw where they meet 2nd AberGreen.

The most entertaining game in the division is likely to be at Fraserburgh in the all Aberdeenshire clash with Banchory with the clubs vying for third place.

The game of the day in Grade 3 is at Countesswells where 3rd Gordonians meet 2nd Gordonians, and with both sides well placed in the title race, it is sure to be a highly competitive encounter.

