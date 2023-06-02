Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed

The move comes in the centenary of Scotland's first community landowner being created.

By John Ross
The Bays of Harris Community Estate company has been formed to progress a buyout of the estate. Image John Maher
An island community has taken a major step towards a buyout of the land where they live and work.

The Bays of Harris Community Estate has been formed to progress the acquisition of the 27,000-acre area.

It comes during the centenary of Scotland’s first community landowner, the Stornoway Trust, being created.

The news will also be welcomed at the Community Land Scotland (CLS) conference which starts on Friday and will hear there is still the need for greater land reform.

Ballot backed Bays community buyout

A ballot last year showed 63% of people supported a buyout of the Bays of Harris estate, with a turnout of 70%.

The estate’s current owners, the Surrey-based Hitchcock family, previously indicated it would consider selling if a decisive majority voted for a buyout.

If successful, it would add to the already widespread community ownership in the Outer Hebrides.

More than 50% of the land in the islands is currently in community hands, with over 70% of people living on community-owned land.

Bays of Harris which could be taken over by the community. Image Paul Gill

The formation of the new community company follows a decade of work by a steering group which commissioned a feasibility study showing community ownership was financially viable.

Priorities listed in a five-year business plan include affordable housing to help reverse decades of depopulation and creating business units to encourage employment.

Euan Galloway, chair of the Bays of Harris Community Estate, said: “I am delighted at the progress which we have been able to make recently.

“The work that we are carrying out just now opens the door for an exciting new phase of community development, enterprise and renewal, which will be made possible once land ownership is in the hands of the community.

“I really believe that day is not too far away now.”

More communities seeking ownership

CLS chair Ailsa Raeburn said: “We are seeing communities across Scotland, urban and rural, forming new trusts to take forward projects.

“But it’s great to see in the heartland of the Western Isles we have communities interested in buying assets, including the Bays of Harris Community Estate being formed to take the acquisition forward.”

Finlay MacLennan, from Community Land Outer Hebrides, also welcomed the  milestone.

“It’s nice in the centenary of the formation of the Stornoway Trust we are still seeing progress in terms of communities taking ownership of land and becoming decision-makers of their estates.”

The Bays of Harris estate was formed in 1925 when Lewis and Harris were split into lots and sold following the death of the previous proprietor, Lord Leverhulme.

A feasibility study said a community buyout of the estate is viable.

CLS holds its 12th annual conference at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig in Skye today and tomorrow.

With rising land prices and concern over “top down” approaches to development and biodiversity, momentum is building for more community control.

Ailsa Raeburn says the event provides an opportunity to look back 100 years but also to look forward.

“Community landownership has shown itself to be a transformational model for many communities.

“But those looking to buy estates are being priced out of an overheated land market.

“If we want the benefits of landownership to be shared more equitably, we need to be bold about asking for ambitious land reform.”

Communities and biodiversity

The 100-strong audience will hear talks on land ownership and community empowerment.

Among the speakers is MSP Mercedes Villalba who has called for a cap on the total amount of land an individual or corporation can own.

The conference will also hear about Scottish and global perspectives on community-led efforts to tackle the biodiversity crisis.

Among the examples is the North Harris Trust’s major habitat restoration project, including the planting of native woodland, with the support of its crofting community.

CLS development manager Linsay Chalmers said a growing number of members want to develop biodiversity projects.

“Communities are also looking to buy land specifically for climate change and habitat restoration projects.

“International evidence shows that the most successful biodiversity projects are led by communities.”

