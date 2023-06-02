Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An island community has taken a major step towards a buyout of the land where they live and work.

The Bays of Harris Community Estate has been formed to progress the acquisition of the 27,000-acre area.

It comes during the centenary of Scotland’s first community landowner, the Stornoway Trust, being created.

The news will also be welcomed at the Community Land Scotland (CLS) conference which starts on Friday and will hear there is still the need for greater land reform.

Ballot backed Bays community buyout

A ballot last year showed 63% of people supported a buyout of the Bays of Harris estate, with a turnout of 70%.

The estate’s current owners, the Surrey-based Hitchcock family, previously indicated it would consider selling if a decisive majority voted for a buyout.

If successful, it would add to the already widespread community ownership in the Outer Hebrides.

More than 50% of the land in the islands is currently in community hands, with over 70% of people living on community-owned land.

The formation of the new community company follows a decade of work by a steering group which commissioned a feasibility study showing community ownership was financially viable.

Priorities listed in a five-year business plan include affordable housing to help reverse decades of depopulation and creating business units to encourage employment.

Euan Galloway, chair of the Bays of Harris Community Estate, said: “I am delighted at the progress which we have been able to make recently.

“The work that we are carrying out just now opens the door for an exciting new phase of community development, enterprise and renewal, which will be made possible once land ownership is in the hands of the community.

“I really believe that day is not too far away now.”

More communities seeking ownership

CLS chair Ailsa Raeburn said: “We are seeing communities across Scotland, urban and rural, forming new trusts to take forward projects.

“But it’s great to see in the heartland of the Western Isles we have communities interested in buying assets, including the Bays of Harris Community Estate being formed to take the acquisition forward.”

Finlay MacLennan, from Community Land Outer Hebrides, also welcomed the milestone.

“It’s nice in the centenary of the formation of the Stornoway Trust we are still seeing progress in terms of communities taking ownership of land and becoming decision-makers of their estates.”

The Bays of Harris estate was formed in 1925 when Lewis and Harris were split into lots and sold following the death of the previous proprietor, Lord Leverhulme.

CLS holds its 12th annual conference at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig in Skye today and tomorrow.

With rising land prices and concern over “top down” approaches to development and biodiversity, momentum is building for more community control.

Ailsa Raeburn says the event provides an opportunity to look back 100 years but also to look forward.

“Community landownership has shown itself to be a transformational model for many communities.

“But those looking to buy estates are being priced out of an overheated land market.

“If we want the benefits of landownership to be shared more equitably, we need to be bold about asking for ambitious land reform.”

Communities and biodiversity

The 100-strong audience will hear talks on land ownership and community empowerment.

Among the speakers is MSP Mercedes Villalba who has called for a cap on the total amount of land an individual or corporation can own.

The conference will also hear about Scottish and global perspectives on community-led efforts to tackle the biodiversity crisis.

Among the examples is the North Harris Trust’s major habitat restoration project, including the planting of native woodland, with the support of its crofting community.

CLS development manager Linsay Chalmers said a growing number of members want to develop biodiversity projects.

“Communities are also looking to buy land specifically for climate change and habitat restoration projects.

“International evidence shows that the most successful biodiversity projects are led by communities.”

