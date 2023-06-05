Turriff’s Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff’s Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa

Maxwell will represent Scotland at her third World Cup where she is set to become the most capped player in the country's history.

By Sophie Goodwin
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Scottish Thistles captain Claire Maxwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Turriff’s Claire Maxwell is set to make history when she captains the Scottish Thistles at the upcoming Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Maxwell, 34, has been named in the 12-player squad for the 16th edition of the netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town between July 28 and August 6.

It will be Maxwell‘s third World Cup, having played in the 2015 and 2019 editions, and she is set to become Scotland’s most capped player when she takes to the court in South Africa.

Maxwell said: “I am really excited to participate in my third World Cup.

“I’ve learnt a lot from my previous experiences in major competition and know we need to push ourselves in every aspect over the next six weeks to ensure we are ready to perform when it matters.

“I have changed a lot as a player, team-mate and person since my first World Cup and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and use all my previous learnings to get the best out of myself and the team in South Africa.”

Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games, NEC Arena in Birmingham, July 31. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Craig Watson/Team Scotland

Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway has also included Aberdonian Emma Love in her squad, while Sarah MacPhail – who is from Orkney – has been named as a reserve.

Love, 23, will be making her debut at the major competition this summer, while MacPhail represented Scotland at the 2019 event.

The Scottish Thistle begin their campaign against the Malawi Queens on July 28, before facing Barbados, who they beat 72-28 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A home nations clash with the English Vitality Roses awaits on July 30, while Scotland’s other fixtures will be determined by the results from their opening games of the tournament.

Head coach Greenway said of her selection: “It’s an exciting squad, it’s a group of players that fit the style we want to play both in attack and defence.

“It’s relatively young, but it’s a talented group that are always wanting to learn and achieve more.”

Scottish Thistles squad for the 2023 World Cup: 

Claire Maxwell (Captain)

Emily Nicholl (Vice-Captain)

Emma Barrie

Bethan Goodwin

Niamh McCall

Cerys Cairns

Emma Love

Iona Christian

Hannah Leighton

Hannah Grant

Cerys Finn

Rachel Conway

Reserves: Sarah MacPhail, Kelly Boyle, Anna Fairclough

