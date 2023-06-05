Turriff’s Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff’s Claire Maxwell is set to make history when she captains the Scottish Thistles at the upcoming Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Maxwell, 34, has been named in the 12-player squad for the 16th edition of the netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town between July 28 and August 6.

It will be Maxwell‘s third World Cup, having played in the 2015 and 2019 editions, and she is set to become Scotland’s most capped player when she takes to the court in South Africa.

Maxwell said: “I am really excited to participate in my third World Cup.

“I’ve learnt a lot from my previous experiences in major competition and know we need to push ourselves in every aspect over the next six weeks to ensure we are ready to perform when it matters.

“I have changed a lot as a player, team-mate and person since my first World Cup and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and use all my previous learnings to get the best out of myself and the team in South Africa.”

Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway has also included Aberdonian Emma Love in her squad, while Sarah MacPhail – who is from Orkney – has been named as a reserve.

Love, 23, will be making her debut at the major competition this summer, while MacPhail represented Scotland at the 2019 event.

The Scottish Thistle begin their campaign against the Malawi Queens on July 28, before facing Barbados, who they beat 72-28 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A home nations clash with the English Vitality Roses awaits on July 30, while Scotland’s other fixtures will be determined by the results from their opening games of the tournament.

Head coach Greenway said of her selection: “It’s an exciting squad, it’s a group of players that fit the style we want to play both in attack and defence.

“It’s relatively young, but it’s a talented group that are always wanting to learn and achieve more.”

Scottish Thistles squad for the 2023 World Cup:

Claire Maxwell (Captain)

Emily Nicholl (Vice-Captain)

Emma Barrie

Bethan Goodwin

Niamh McCall

Cerys Cairns

Emma Love

Iona Christian

Hannah Leighton

Hannah Grant

Cerys Finn

Rachel Conway

Reserves: Sarah MacPhail, Kelly Boyle, Anna Fairclough