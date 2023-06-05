‘Loving father’ dies in hospital following crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “dedicated and loving father” has died in hospital following a crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.

Joe Dutfield, 37, was involved in a crash on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara at about 3.50pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which involved a grey Peugeot 308 and a white DAF lorry.

The father-of-two, from the Balmacara area, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow but died days after the incident.

Two girls, aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.

Mr Dutfield’s family has asked for privacy and described him as a “dedicated and loving father to his girls”.

Inquires are ongoing after crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and are appealing to the public for any relevant information, including dashcam footage.

The road was closed for about nine hours while police carried out a full investigation of the scene.

It was previously reported that the 49-year-old male driver of the lorry also sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Joe Dutfield’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2680 of June 1.