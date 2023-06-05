‘Loving father’ dies in hospital following crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Loving father’ dies in hospital following crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital in Glasgow after the A87 collision on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
A headshot of Joe Dutfield and a road closed sign at the scene of the crash
Police have confirmed that Joe Dutfield, 37, has died in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A87. Image: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.

A “dedicated and loving father” has died in hospital following a crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.

Joe Dutfield, 37, was involved in a crash on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara at about 3.50pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which involved a grey Peugeot 308 and a white DAF lorry.

The father-of-two, from the Balmacara area, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow but died days after the incident.

Two girls, aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.

Mr Dutfield’s family has asked for privacy and described him as a “dedicated and loving father to his girls”.

Inquires are ongoing after crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and are appealing to the public for any relevant information, including dashcam footage.

The road was closed for about nine hours while police carried out a full investigation of the scene.

It was previously reported that the 49-year-old male driver of the lorry also sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Joe Dutfield’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2680 of June 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The Glen Sannox in its dry dock in Govan.
Ferguson Marine's boss says ferry users will be 'surprised' by delayed boats
New life could be breathed into former Argos unit in Inverness shopping centre.
New life for former Argos in Eastgate Shopping Centre, solar power for Aviemore brewery…
The A96, just east of Insch. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'It's a glorified farm track': Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections
3
The red and white coastguard helicopter pictures flying over land, near the coast.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling at Puffin Cove
Joy Dunlop taking charge of the new Wick Post Office. Image: Supplied by Post Office.
Wick Post Office opens for business in town's Poundstretcher store
The blue and white Ievoli Black with "Coastguard" printed on the side
New contract awarded for emergency towing vessel operating in north and west Scotland
The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I can't explain how much joy it brings': Hundreds sign petition to overturn cruise…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was allegedly scammed by the mum of a fake Holyrood star couldn't be repaid because she was told a famous film director was holding onto her bank card, a court has heard Picture shows; Hollywood sign and director Tim Burton. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Alleged Hollywood scam victim told she couldn't be repaid because Batman director had bank…
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'Forgotten, abandoned and ignored': Islanders' patience running out for SNP transport chief
Duncan Macpherson wants to see action taken after the repeated closure of Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook.
Inverness councillor reacts after Kessock Bridge closure causes football fans to be stranded after…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]