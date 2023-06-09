Cricket: Shaun Coetzer’s cause for Stoneywood-Dyce optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Shaun Coetzer’s cause for Stoneywood-Dyce optimism

The People's Park outfit are winless this summer ahead of tackling RH Corstorphine.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win

Stand-in skipper Shaun Coetzer is aiming to guide Stoneywood-Dyce to their first win of the season in the Eastern Premier League.

The People’s Park side are bottom of the table having played six and lost six ahead of facing RH Corstorphine in Edinburgh tomorrow.

With regular captain Lennard Bester sidelined due to injury the experienced Coetzer has taken on the role.

He believes Stoneywood-Dyce have been improving with every outing this campaign and is confident a first victory is on the horizon.

Coetzer said: “We’ve shown glimpses of what we can do, but we’re not putting the full performance together at the moment.

“However, each week there’s been improvement which is a good thing, we just need to keep taking those steps in the right direction.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, is injured with Shaun Coetzer taking on the role

“We need to ensure we keep a positive mindset and retain the belief in what we do because the team’s good enough to win games and get up the table.

“We’re not worrying about it, we’ll keep going in the right direction and hopefully we get the first win this week and can build from there.

“Last week (four run defeat to Falkland) we made a couple of errors in a 10-minute period which cost us.

“It’s a case of limiting those errors and going back to basics. If you can do the basics better than the opposition then you’ll win more matches than you lose.”

On assuming the responsibilities of captaincy, Coetzer added: “I’ve always enjoyed it.

“When I was very young at Stoneywood-Dyce and did it I was quite fiery, whereas, now I’m quite calm.

“Some people like one or the other, but I think the guys in the team like the relaxed nature.

“I don’t go too up or down, which I think is a good thing.

“It’s unfortunate we’re missing Lennard, who is a good captain, and I think I complement him with the way we interact.”

Crunch clashes

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Huntly are aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season in the battle of the division’s top two.

The Castle Park outfit were beaten at home last weekend by Perth Doo’coot and travel to tackle table toppers Arbroath at Lochlands.

Captain Jack Mitchell will be looking for a response from his charges and victory could take Huntly back to the summit.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Aberdeenshire will look to close the gap on the sides above them with victory against third-placed Perth at Doo’cot Park.

At Countesswells it’s the clash of the bottom two as ninth-placed Gordonians meet Falkland 2nds, the only winless side in the division.

Grades champions aim to get back on track

Meanwhile, in the North-East Grades Knight Riders, the defending Grade One champions, will be bidding to build on last week’s return to form when they narrowly failed to hunt down the massive 370 set by Bon Accord.

A trip to Allan Park where they meet Cults should hold no fears for the Groats Road side, although a return to the title race may not yet be on the cards.

At Mannofield, the home side will be fancied to retain their top position against AberGreen.

Second-placed Bon Accord should prevail away to Grampian, especially if Fazal Awan maintains his astonishing glut of scoring.

The closest encounter could be at Kellands Park where Inverurie entertain Master Blasters Aberdeen, the surprise package in the division.

Elsewhere in the top flight Crescent are at home to Gordonians.

Aberdeen Grammar’s push to return to Grade 1 will continue when they defend their unbeaten record away to 2nd AberGreen.

The most fiercely contested game could be in the all-Aberdeenshire clash at the Burnett Park where Banchory host Ellon Gordon, while second placed Methlick will entertain Fraserburgh at Lairds who are also pushing for promotion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Granite City Guerrillas hoping to duck, dodge and dive their way to national dodgeball…
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
'The first two weeks were pretty grim to be honest': Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark…
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Matthew Cross reckons Scotland are capable of making World Cup statement
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Granite City Taekwondo among the medals at national championships
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Beauly racing-driver Oliver Stewart reflects on problem solving which secured first GB3 Championship victory
Boxer Ben Bartlett punching a punching bag
Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout…
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Olympic dream for Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark after back injury left her fearing for…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Turriff's Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa
Shaun Coetzer, right, believes it's important Stoneywood-Dyce stay calm in their quest for a win
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce fall agonisingly short of first league win of the season