Confirmed: Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club to become flats years after rates row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Confirmed: Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club to become flats years after rates row

The west end building was vacated years ago, with the owners blaming crippling business rates.

By Ben Hendry
The granite building has been unoccupied for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The granite building has been unoccupied for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The granite Bayview House villa was transformed into a plush club for former Aberdeen Grammar School pupils in 1969.

Now, more than five decades on and years since the sports club relocated, it will become housing once again.

Developers have been given permission to turn the 86 Queen’s Road building into a block of six flats – complete with their own cinema.

The grand building could be perfect for people wanting a flat with a touch of elegance. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What happened to the Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club?

The venue with its own bar, gym and billiards room hosted a number of different groups – with links to rugby, cricket, hockey, lacrosse, pétanque and football.

That was in addition to serving as a meeting place for ex-pupils.

Members blasted “damaging” non-domestic rates as they announced plans to flit in 2017.

FG Burnett director Graeme Nisbet at the property when it was put up for sale. Image: DC Thomson 

Soon afterwards, the three-storey C-listed building looked set to reopen as a new care home.

When those plans fell through, Westhill-based Diamond Property Developments formed proposals to capitalise on its potential.

They submitted plans to turn the Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club into apartments in late 2021.

A recent image of the west end building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why did process take so long?

The proposals have been amended a few times since they were lodged, with a new rear extension being reduced in size and terraces being removed from the blueprints.

The building was a home away from home for generations of former Aberdeen Grammar School pupils. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

The flats will be spread across a basement floor, ground, first and second floors.

The basement flats have “cinema rooms” under the blueprints.

The building was home to a billiard room among other favourites of former pupils. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

As part of the changes, railings and gates will be installed and windows and doors replaced.

And the planning department welcomed the idea of enhancing the garden area, saying it would “provide an appropriate residential environment”.

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dean Fearn is putting in the work on land so he can succeed in the water. Image: Sean Strachan
Sky's the limit for Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn as he heads to Youth Olympics
Thomas Elrick was arrested on Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Dramatic moment police pin man to ground outside Aberdeen shopping centre
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog alerts neighbours to 'hopefully, pleasant' noise in Ellon this weekend
Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing teenager
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. OTD 24 JULY 1968 Picture shows; P&J clippings from 1968. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/Roddie Reid Date; 12/07/2023
On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and…
An old office could become a Queens Road medical clinic.
Queen's Road office could become medical centre and Union Street takeaway refused
Three climbers have been rescued in the Cairngorms. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.
Three men rescued after getting stuck rock-climbing in Cairngorms
The accident happened on a large ship owned by Lauritzen at Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen man who died following South Harbour accident named locally
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a crooked lawyer and a perverted University Challenge contestant
John Willox admitted stalking an Ellon couple by repeatedly driving by their home and staring at them through their living room window. Image: DC Thomson.
Taxi driver who sexually abused schoolgirl now admits stalking Ellon couple