Confirmed: Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club to become flats years after rates row

The granite Bayview House villa was transformed into a plush club for former Aberdeen Grammar School pupils in 1969.

Now, more than five decades on and years since the sports club relocated, it will become housing once again.

Developers have been given permission to turn the 86 Queen’s Road building into a block of six flats – complete with their own cinema.

What happened to the Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club?

The venue with its own bar, gym and billiards room hosted a number of different groups – with links to rugby, cricket, hockey, lacrosse, pétanque and football.

That was in addition to serving as a meeting place for ex-pupils.

Members blasted “damaging” non-domestic rates as they announced plans to flit in 2017.

Soon afterwards, the three-storey C-listed building looked set to reopen as a new care home.

When those plans fell through, Westhill-based Diamond Property Developments formed proposals to capitalise on its potential.

They submitted plans to turn the Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club into apartments in late 2021.

Why did process take so long?

The proposals have been amended a few times since they were lodged, with a new rear extension being reduced in size and terraces being removed from the blueprints.

The flats will be spread across a basement floor, ground, first and second floors.

The basement flats have “cinema rooms” under the blueprints.

As part of the changes, railings and gates will be installed and windows and doors replaced.

And the planning department welcomed the idea of enhancing the garden area, saying it would “provide an appropriate residential environment”.

You can see the plans here.