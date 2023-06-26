Interim head coach Doug Watson doesn’t know what future holds as Scotland continue World Cup qualification bid

Interim head coach Doug Watson says helping Scotland reach the Cricket World Cup would be among his career highlights.

But he doesn’t know if he’ll still be around come the final tournament should the Saltires qualify.

Scotland play Sri Lanka tomorrow in their final Group B match at the qualifier in Zimbabwe.

They have already reached the Super Six phase where clashes with West Indies, Zimbabwe and Netherlands await with the top two teams at the end of the Super Six reaching October’s tournament in India.

Watson was appointed as interim coach in March having been allowed to take on the role by his club Auckland Aces, where he is head coach of male performance.

The South African is enjoying his spell with Scotland and the challenge of trying to qualify for the World Cup.

Watson said: “That (qualifying for the World Cup) would be right up there with the best moments. It would be helluva exciting for this group.

“They’re a passionate bunch, led by Richie Berrington who’s a wonderful man and an outstanding leader with a calm presence and the way that he talks and acts around the team is awesome.

“I am loving my role and am blessed to have this opportunity.

“The most important thing is getting through these qualifiers and hopefully qualifying for the World Cup.

“We will bring it back to the next game which is totally focused on Sri Lanka.”

However, when asked about his future Watson admitted he doesn’t know he’ll be continuing in his role beyond the end of next month,

He added: “I probably could not answer that now.

“I have loved my role and due to head back to Auckland on 31 July after next qualifiers and back to work then.

“These things can be discussed after the tournament.

“I am loving my role but at the moment I am committed to Auckland and they have given me the time off so let’s see what happens.”

Illness issues

Ahead of facing Sri Lanka Scotland have already defeated Ireland, United Arab Emirates and Oman, despite a sickness bug within the camp.

George Munsey missed the clashes with UAE and Oman and is also set to miss tomorrow’s fixture, while others have also been impacted.

Watson said: “We’ve had a few floored with it unfortunately. A couple of guys have gone down with stomach bugs, although not as serious as George who went down really badly with a mixture of that and a bit of flu. Maybe the travel got to him as well.

“It has gone through the camp a little bit and the guys have been taking some meds.

“Brandon McMullen the other day when he got his five-for against Ireland, as soon as he bowled the fifth over he had to sprint off to go to the bathroom and spend a lot of time on the toilet.

“I think when we get to the Super Six everyone should be 100 percent and available for selection.

“George is going to have a small practice, a 10-minute hit just to get out of the hotel room as he’s been cooped up for four days.

“Just to do something low key to build up his work ethic leading into the next games.”