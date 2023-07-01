Fond recollections on 50th anniversary of Ellon cricketing success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fond recollections on 50th anniversary of Ellon cricketing success

The Aberdeenshire side won the Scottish section of the Village Cup on July 1 1973.

By Callum Law
Ellon Gordon pictured having been presented with their medals for winning the Scottish section of the Village Cup. From left to right: Ian Duncan, Malcolm Allanach, Terry Kennedy, Robbie Adams, Charlie Adams, Mitchell Stuart, Eric Thomson, Bill Borthwick, Geordie Mutch, Alan Middleton, Ian Oxton and Ean Mackie.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of one the highlights in the long history of Ellon Gordon Cricket Club.

On July 1 1973 the North-East Grades outfit won the Scottish section of the Village Cup.

The competition, which had been been inaugurated a year earlier, to offer grassroots clubs the chance to make it all the way to Lord’s.

Ellon Gordon – who were founded in 1862 – made their mark with victories over Kintore, Crathie and Freuchie before triumphing against Rossie Priory at their ground on Lord Kinnaird’s estate at Inchture near Dundee.

The success is still fondly recalled by those connected with Ellon Gordon, who are hoping to commemorate the occasion with another game against Rossie Priory later in the summer.

Ean Mackie, who played in the team and remains club treasurer, said: “The run we had was totally expected, we entered hoping we could do quite well.

“But we were a Grade Three side at the time so the expectations weren’t high.

“We beat Kintore, who were Grade One, in the first game and went on from there.

“It’s one of the highlights in the history of Ellon Gordon.

“That along with when we won the Scottish Small Clubs Cup in 1986 and we were the first club from the north-east to do it.

“That competition was only in Scotland, but in the Village Cup it was across Britain and you could have ended up at Lord’s which Freuchie ended up doing (in 1985).

Durham defeat

Victory in Scotland took Ellon Gordon into the last 32 of tournament where they were defeated by Durham outfit Tudhoe.

Mackie added: “We played Tudhoe, which is beside Spennymoor, but it was almost like us representing Woodside or Bucksburn because they seemed to come from one place or another.

“We questioned the locality of their players and whether they qualified because I think at the time the population of your place had to be under 2500.

“They tried to get the game shifted because their outstanding bowler was away on honeymoon.

“Then when we went down the number of overs was reduced as well and our skipper Alan Middleton rightly said the number of overs any bowler could bowl would also need to be reduced.

“But ironically the player who won the game was the guy that came in for the bowler who was away on honeymoon.”

The Ellon Gordon team which won the Scottish section of the Village Cup was follows: Alan Middleton (captain), Bill Borthwick (vice-captain), Ian Duncan, Malcolm Allanach, Terry Kennedy, Robbie Adams, Charlie Adams, Mitchell Stuart, Eric Thomson, Geordie Mutch, Ean Mackie and Ian Oxton (12th man).

