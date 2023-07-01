Huntly’s Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly’s Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition

The 34-year-old defender's 12 years with the Black and Golds will be celebrated when Elgin City visit Christie Park this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Alex Thoirs is celebrating his testimonial after 12 years at Huntly
Alex Thoirs is celebrating his testimonial after 12 years at Huntly

Alex Thoirs says the family atmosphere is what has kept him at Huntly as he celebrates his testimonial.

The defender joined the Black and Golds in 2011 from Dyce and his service will be recognised today with a game against Elgin City at Christie Park.

Looking back on his time with Huntly Thoirs, 34, said: “Having been at a club like Huntly for so long it’s an honour to receive a testimonial.

“For myself and my family it’s been brilliant and it’s a really proud moment for us.

“Everything we’ve had with the various events has been really good.

“Aside from the footballing side of things I think it’s the people: the board and the fans that have meant I’ve stayed so long.

Alex Thoirs, left, in action for Huntly

“It’s a real family club and from the very first day the welcome myself and my family have received has been absolutely amazing.

“I think I’ve got a good bond with the fans, after games I stay in the social club and mix with the fans.

“The togetherness at the club is great and that’s what I love about being at Huntly.”

Trophy hope

Thoirs still enjoys playing for Huntly and still has ambitions to win silverware with the club.

The closest he has come was in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2021-22 when the Black and Golds were defeated on penalties in the final by Banks o’ Dee.

Thoirs added: “The last couple of years under Allan Hale have been brilliant.

“There’s stability at the club, it’s a young squad and it’s a really close-knit group of players and there’s a great atmosphere around the club on and off the park.

“I’d really love to win a trophy with Huntly. We were in the Aberdeenshire Shield final last year and it was sore losing on penalties.

“There’s no good way to lose a cup final, but that was a sore one.

“I’d love to win a piece of silverware with Huntly and that’s probably the only thing that’s missing for me.”

As well as the current Huntly squad, Thoirs’ former team-mates Russell Guild, Neil Reid and Mark Gray – who helped the Black and Golds win the Breedon Highland League title in 2005 – will feature this afternoon along with Adam and Gary McNamee.

Other friendlies

Elsewhere today, Highland League champions Brechin City face Premiership Dundee at Glebe Park (3pm).

Buckie Thistle welcome Maud to Victoria Park (2pm) and Deveronvale meet Islavale at Princess Royal Park (2pm).

Formartine United tackle Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium (1pm) and Strathspey Thistle welcome Nairn St Ninian to Seafield Park (1pm).

