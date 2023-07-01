Huntly’s Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition

Alex Thoirs says the family atmosphere is what has kept him at Huntly as he celebrates his testimonial.

The defender joined the Black and Golds in 2011 from Dyce and his service will be recognised today with a game against Elgin City at Christie Park.

Looking back on his time with Huntly Thoirs, 34, said: “Having been at a club like Huntly for so long it’s an honour to receive a testimonial.

“For myself and my family it’s been brilliant and it’s a really proud moment for us.

“Everything we’ve had with the various events has been really good.

“Aside from the footballing side of things I think it’s the people: the board and the fans that have meant I’ve stayed so long.

“It’s a real family club and from the very first day the welcome myself and my family have received has been absolutely amazing.

“I think I’ve got a good bond with the fans, after games I stay in the social club and mix with the fans.

“The togetherness at the club is great and that’s what I love about being at Huntly.”

Trophy hope

Thoirs still enjoys playing for Huntly and still has ambitions to win silverware with the club.

The closest he has come was in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2021-22 when the Black and Golds were defeated on penalties in the final by Banks o’ Dee.

Thoirs added: “The last couple of years under Allan Hale have been brilliant.

“There’s stability at the club, it’s a young squad and it’s a really close-knit group of players and there’s a great atmosphere around the club on and off the park.

“I’d really love to win a trophy with Huntly. We were in the Aberdeenshire Shield final last year and it was sore losing on penalties.

“There’s no good way to lose a cup final, but that was a sore one.

“I’d love to win a piece of silverware with Huntly and that’s probably the only thing that’s missing for me.”

As well as the current Huntly squad, Thoirs’ former team-mates Russell Guild, Neil Reid and Mark Gray – who helped the Black and Golds win the Breedon Highland League title in 2005 – will feature this afternoon along with Adam and Gary McNamee.

Other friendlies

Elsewhere today, Highland League champions Brechin City face Premiership Dundee at Glebe Park (3pm).

Buckie Thistle welcome Maud to Victoria Park (2pm) and Deveronvale meet Islavale at Princess Royal Park (2pm).

Formartine United tackle Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium (1pm) and Strathspey Thistle welcome Nairn St Ninian to Seafield Park (1pm).