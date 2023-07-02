Cricket: Scotland stun two-time World Cup winners West Indies

Scotland captain Richie Berrington hailed Brandon McMullen for his man of the match display after the all-rounder helped his side record their first-ever one day international win over the West Indies.

McMullen took three wickets for 32 runs and scored 69 runs to secure a seven-wicket win for the Scots in their Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare.

The win means Scotland remain on course to reach their fourth World Cup while two-time champions the West Indies will be absent for the first time in their history.

A delighted Berrington said: “Since Brandon has come in, he’s still very early in his career but he’s had some fantastic performances.

“He’s a key player for us, he opened the bowling and bowled nine overs straight, and he’s doing a fantastic job for us at number three.

“He’s a very special talent.”

McMullen said: “It was going my way (with the ball) so had to make use of it. All three (wickets) were pretty good. I just tried to play my game, rebuild and give my team the best chance of winning the game.

“With the bat, my plan was to play straight and I’m glad that it came off.”

Assured Scottish display in Harare

The Windies, winners of the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, saw their dwindling hopes of making this year’s tournament in India ended after crashing to a third successive qualifying defeat.

After being sent in to bat in their opening match of the Super Six stage, Shai Hope’s side were bowled out for 181 in 43.5 overs with only middle-order duo Jason Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) standing firm during a 77-run partnership.

Scotland’s seven-strong bowling attack shared the wickets around, with all-rounder McMullen leading the way with figures of three for 32, while Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves each picked up two scalps apiece.

Scotland could hardly have had a worse start to their reply, losing Chris McBride first ball, but that was as good as it got for the Windies as second-wicket duo Matthew Cross and McMullen took the game away from them.

They put on a stand of 125 in just under 30 overs before finally being parted when McMullen, having scored 69, pulled Shepherd to Alzarri Joseph at long on.

George Munsey also fell but the damage had been done and Cross (74 not out) guided Scotland to a famous victory alongside captain Berrington.

Berrington said: “It is a really important win, we know the importance of every game in these World Cup qualifying tournaments.

“It was important to get early wickets and the bowlers were outstanding. Throughout the middle period, we created chances and were able to take wickets.

“The bowlers were spot on with their execution. We have been executing our plans, the guys are feeling confident and physically good.

“It makes your job easy as a captain when you go to those options and they are on it from ball one.”

Zimbabwe next up for Scotland

Scotland will now look to secure a World Cup berth in their final two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

On the Zimbabwe game, Berrington said: “It should be another great game, it’s all to play for and there are another two important points on the line.

“Zimbabwe are playing very good cricket so it will be a good test. Things have gone well for us over the last year or so, we’ve had some really good results.

“The young players have really stepped up and are showing really good signs. There are other experienced players in the squad, who make my life easier.

“The support has been great from back home and we want to keep rewarding them with our performances.”

Joy for Scotland, dismay for the West Indies

Saturday’s result means this autumn’s tournament will be missing one of the sport’s most famous names with the West Indies now out of contention.

Captain Hope said: “To be honest, there is not one thing I can put my finger on. We let ourselves down in the entire tournament.

“We have to look at the way we start our innings definitely.

“We knew it would be challenging (against Scotland). They played really well. Credit must be given to them.”

He added: “The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation.

“We cannot expect to wake up one morning and be a great team. We know there are two more games left, we need to find a way to bounce back.

“Lots to look forward to and we all have to go one way – that is up.”