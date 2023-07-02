Vandals target primary school in Lochaber

A Highland primary school in Lochaber has been targeted by vandals.

Culprits damaged property on the grounds of Ardgour Primary School at Corran near Fort William.

The incident is believed to have happened between 2.30pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday.

Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as deliberate.

Lochaber school vandals

Officers are now appealing for information as they work to find those responsible.

A police spokesman said: “Officers at Strontian Police Station are appealing for information following deliberate damage to property at Ardgour Primary School, near Fort William, between 2.30pm on Thursday June 29 and 8pm on Friday June 30.

“If you have any information which may assist us, please contact 101 quoting incident 4443 of June 30.”