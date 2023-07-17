Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs at upcoming World Sailing Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs at upcoming World Sailing Championships

Sterritt, 34, and sailing partner James Peters finished ninth in the men's 49er at the recent World Sailing Olympic Test Event in Marseille.

By Megan Armitage
Kingussie's Fynn Sterritt and and sailing partner James Peters.
Kingussie's Fynn Sterritt and and sailing partner James Peters.

Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs of his recent regatta performance at the upcoming World Sailing Championships.

Sterritt, 34, and sailing partner James Peters finished ninth in the men’s 49er at the recent World Sailing Olympic Test Event in Marseille, a result the pair were bitterly disappointed with.

The duo ended their time in France on a high after finishing second in the medal race, but the Scots is ready to get back to winnings ways in the Hague on the world stage.

“Overall, I’m disappointed, but the medal race was so much better so it’s nice to end on a high” he said.

“There were some things that were good and some things that we’ve struggled with all weeks, so there’s lots of food for thought.

“But there’s also lots of fuel on the fire to now come back and deliver on our expectation at the upcoming World Championships.

“Hopefully we can right some wrongs there in a few weeks’ time.

“The whole week we haven’t quite been on form, but we can go away and work on those easy fixes.

“We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”

Marseille preparation for 2024

Marseille will become a sailing powerhouse next summer as it plays host to all sailing disciplines at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the test event acting as a prime opportunity for the best sailors from around the world to get a feel for the French waters.

Sterritt was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to represent Great Britain in a mock Olympic environment in Marseille, getting the chance to experience the difficult conditions of the French waters.

And with a year to learn and grow, Sterritt will do everything he can to make sure his time in Marseille next summer ends on a happier note.

“Marseille is not easy and it’s a difficult venue to sail but we’ve learnt a lot,” he said.

“We’ve been on multiple race courses this week which will probably be at the Games, so it’s been all about understanding the race area and the nuances of those courses.

“There are loads of things that we’ll take confidence in when we’re here during Games time next year hopefully.

“Being here for Great Britain means a huge amount which makes it even harder when you don’t deliver, and we don’t want to feel like this again.

“These are the moments when you want to step up and deliver for your country and we haven’t which is painful, but we know we can be up there and we’re just as strong.

“It lights a fire in you, we know how to execute but we just haven’t done it this week.

“You can’t take anything for granted so we need to lean on our experience and work on those areas that are needed.”

  •  Follow the British Sailing Team at the upcoming Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands, on Instagram at @britishsailing

More from Other sports

Kirsty Law has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games
'Last year, my head had gone' - Inverness discus thrower Kirsty Law on bouncing…
Aberdeenshire batsman Lewis Munro looks dejected. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Stoneywood-Dyce pay for batting collapse; Arbroath United too strong for Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Paul Third. Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland. Picture shows; Megan Keith. Finland. Supplied by European Athletics Date; 13/07/2023
Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith
CR0029299 Stoneywood Dyce v Stewart's Melville Stonywood batting Pictured for Stoneywood Dyce is Ewan Davidson Picture by Paul Glendell 03/07/2021
Cricket: Ewan Davidson eyes end to Stoneywood-Dyce's batting woes
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club hopes to join the Women's Premier League. Image: Stoneywood-Dyce CC
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aiming to enter national Women's Premier League - weeks after founding new…
Megan Keith, of Inverness Harriers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith crowned European U23 5,000m champion - 'I am so…
Fighter Rudy Da Silva of Aberdeen Muay Thai, left, with his WBC Amateur World Championships silver medal. Image: Andrew Rose.
Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Rudy Da Silva, 16, overcomes health and personal setbacks to…
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Runners make their way over the old bridge in Sligachan at the start of the Glamaig Hill Race. Image: Simon Riddell
Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club members, from left Andrew Davidson, Finlay Taylor and David Webster.
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club break new ground with trip to Georgia