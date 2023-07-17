Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs at upcoming World Sailing Championships

Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt is ready to right the wrongs of his recent regatta performance at the upcoming World Sailing Championships.

Sterritt, 34, and sailing partner James Peters finished ninth in the men’s 49er at the recent World Sailing Olympic Test Event in Marseille, a result the pair were bitterly disappointed with.

The duo ended their time in France on a high after finishing second in the medal race, but the Scots is ready to get back to winnings ways in the Hague on the world stage.

“Overall, I’m disappointed, but the medal race was so much better so it’s nice to end on a high” he said.

“There were some things that were good and some things that we’ve struggled with all weeks, so there’s lots of food for thought.

“But there’s also lots of fuel on the fire to now come back and deliver on our expectation at the upcoming World Championships.

“Hopefully we can right some wrongs there in a few weeks’ time.

“The whole week we haven’t quite been on form, but we can go away and work on those easy fixes.

“We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”

Marseille preparation for 2024

Marseille will become a sailing powerhouse next summer as it plays host to all sailing disciplines at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the test event acting as a prime opportunity for the best sailors from around the world to get a feel for the French waters.

Sterritt was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to represent Great Britain in a mock Olympic environment in Marseille, getting the chance to experience the difficult conditions of the French waters.

And with a year to learn and grow, Sterritt will do everything he can to make sure his time in Marseille next summer ends on a happier note.

“Marseille is not easy and it’s a difficult venue to sail but we’ve learnt a lot,” he said.

“We’ve been on multiple race courses this week which will probably be at the Games, so it’s been all about understanding the race area and the nuances of those courses.

“There are loads of things that we’ll take confidence in when we’re here during Games time next year hopefully.

“Being here for Great Britain means a huge amount which makes it even harder when you don’t deliver, and we don’t want to feel like this again.

“These are the moments when you want to step up and deliver for your country and we haven’t which is painful, but we know we can be up there and we’re just as strong.

“It lights a fire in you, we know how to execute but we just haven’t done it this week.

“You can’t take anything for granted so we need to lean on our experience and work on those areas that are needed.”