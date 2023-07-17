Deeside farm shop to offer ‘calming oasis of quality’ with fresh produce and home-made meals

An Aberdeen family has revealed plans to bring their love for fresh produce and healthy home-made meals to Deeside.

Fiona, Labib and Aidan-Blair Hassoun want to create a new farm shop near Dinnet where locals and visitors can grab a bite and take in the views of the Cairngorms.

Located three mile north from the village at Logie Coldstone, Balbregon Farm is hoped to become a go-to destination for families looking for a day out in the park.

And with popular attractions such as Burn O’ Vat and Loch Kinord right around the corner, the family believes this kind of hospitality venue is exactly what the area needs.

Drive to enhance visitors’ experience

Fiona, Labib and Aidan-Blair hope to draw people in with an array of home-grown fruit and vegetables, as well as their own brand of jams, relish, honey and more.

In a statement to Aberdeenshire Council, they shared their ambition to create “family and pet friendly environment where everyone can enjoy the outdoors”.

They added: “Our wish is to provide a relaxed, cozy and pleasant indoor and outdoor meeting and socialising environment for local residents and passing travellers.

“The area benefits from tourism and it is therefore important to offer and provide top quality facilities to encourage more tourists to visit the park area.

“Many people are now looking for quiet relaxing breaks and holidays in beautiful places and I feel that we would enhance their Scottish experience.”

What’s included in the plans?

The proposals include building a small organic farm, with a shop and a café.

There will be a wide variety of local produce at the shop – from fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables to cheese, meat, art work and pottery sourced from other local traders.

All of the crops will be grown on site, with a small section at the back of the farm set aside for a garden and beehives.

Meanwhile, the café will offer a “relaxed” indoor area with views of the Cairngorms for around 50 visitors, with additional outdoor seating and picnic spaces.

Documents add the space would also be suitable to host different events and weddings further down the line.

You can read more about the plans here.