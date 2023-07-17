Deeside farm shop to offer ‘calming oasis of quality’ with fresh produce and home-made meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside farm shop to offer ‘calming oasis of quality’ with fresh produce and home-made meals

It is hoped Balbregon Farm will become a go-to destination in the Cairngorms for locals and visitors.

By Denny Andonova
Artist impression of the proposed Deeside farm shop.
The new Deeside farmshop will offer fresh, seasonal and locally sources artisan produce. Image: Gerry Robb architectural design services.

An Aberdeen family has revealed plans to bring their love for fresh produce and healthy home-made meals to Deeside.

Fiona, Labib and Aidan-Blair Hassoun want to create a new farm shop near Dinnet where locals and visitors can grab a bite and take in the views of the Cairngorms.

Located three mile north from the village at Logie Coldstone, Balbregon Farm is hoped to become a go-to destination for families looking for a day out in the park.

And with popular attractions such as Burn O’ Vat and Loch Kinord right around the corner, the family believes this kind of hospitality venue is exactly what the area needs.

The farm shop has easy access to tourist attractions such as Burn O’Vat in Muir of Dinnet. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Drive to enhance visitors’ experience

Fiona, Labib and Aidan-Blair hope to draw people in with an array of home-grown fruit and vegetables, as well as their own brand of jams, relish, honey and more.

In a statement to Aberdeenshire Council, they shared their ambition to create “family and pet friendly environment where everyone can enjoy the outdoors”.

Artist impression of the proposed Deeside farm shop.
Fiona, Labib and Aidan-Blair Hassoun came up with the idea for Balbregon Farm after falling in love with Deeside. Image: Gerry Robb architectural design services.

They added: “Our wish is to provide a relaxed, cozy and pleasant indoor and outdoor meeting and socialising environment for local residents and passing travellers.

“The area benefits from tourism and it is therefore important to offer and provide top quality facilities to encourage more tourists to visit the park area.

“Many people are now looking for quiet relaxing breaks and holidays in beautiful places and I feel that we would enhance their Scottish experience.”

The farm shop will be located three miles north of Dinnet. Image: Gerry Robb architectural design services.

What’s included in the plans?

The proposals include building a small organic farm, with a shop and a café.

There will be a wide variety of local produce at the shop – from fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables to cheese, meat, art work and pottery sourced from other local traders.

All of the crops will be grown on site, with a small section at the back of the farm set aside for a garden and beehives.

Artist impression of the proposed Deeside farm shop.
In addition to the main building of the farm shop, there will be a separate storage hut for agricultural tools and machinery. Image: Gerry Robb architectural design services.

Meanwhile, the café will offer a “relaxed” indoor area with views of the Cairngorms for around 50 visitors, with additional outdoor seating and picnic spaces.

Documents add the space would also be suitable to host different events and weddings further down the line.

You can read more about the plans here.

