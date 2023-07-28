Cricket: Ewan Davidson says Stoneywood-Dyce are up for survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Ewan Davidson says Stoneywood-Dyce are up for survival fight

The People's Park outfit are at home to Watsonian tomorrow.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
Captain Ewan Davidson is determined to keep Stoneywood-Dyce up

Captain Ewan Davidson insists the Stoneywood-Dyce players are committed to securing the club’s Eastern Premier League status.

With five games remaining – the first of which is against Watsonian at People’s Park tomorrow – the Aberdeen outfit are ninth, just one place above Meigle in the relegation spot.

In their efforts to stay up Stoneywood-Dyce will be without former skipper Lennard Bester, who decided to leave last week.

But Davidson, who will be captain for the remainder of the summer, is purely focused on what they can do on the field.

He said: “It’s not really something we’ve said much about and I don’t really have a comment on it.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing on for the club and do what’s right for the club which is to keep fighting every game.

Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Ewan Davidson will captain Stoneywood-Dyce for the rest of the season

“That’s what we’ll do, we’ll group together and we know if we want to play in this league next season we’ll have to pull it out of the bag in the last five games.

“Was I surprised about it? Yes and no, but as a club we’ve accepted it and moved on. We’re just focusing on getting the best result possible for Stoneywood-Dyce.

“We’re at the stage where any win we could get before we play Meigle in the last game would be absolutely massive.

“You don’t want to take it to the last game of the season if possible and at home to Watsonian is a good chance for us to try to get something.”

Gordonians ready to tame Sharif

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship Gordonians are relishing the prospect of facing an international bowler when Perth Doo’cot visit Countesswells.

The visitors, who are third in the division, could welcome Scotland’s leading wicket-taker Safyaan Sharif back into their side following the conclusion of the Saltires’ T20 World Cup qualifier today.

Gordonians are fifth in the table and skipper Mayank Bhandari said: “It’s always exciting to play against a bowler or a batter with the capability Sharif has.

“In a sense you feel like you have nothing to lose because he could bowl you an unplayable delivery.

Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif, right, could face Gordonians

“But you’ve got a bat in your hand and you could score runs, you need to have a strategy for trying to play.

“We’ve got young players who are excited about the prospect which is a good sign.

“We’ll give our best and try to play, we’re looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere second-placed Huntly take on Forfarshire 2nds at Forthill, who are seventh, and Aberdeenshire (fourth) welcome Freuchie (sixth) to Mannofield.

New Grades leaders look to push on

Meanwhile, Grade One leaders Master Blasters Aberdeen will look to consolidate their position when they travel to Harlaw, where they meet Grampian who sit a lowly eighth in the table.

Second-placed Bon Accord, who slipped up last week to defending champions Knight Riders, can bounce back at the Links where they clash with second-bottom Crescent.

Third-placed Gordonians will go to Allan Park for their game with Cults determined to keep the pressure on the top two.

But they might find the home side in buoyant mood after their astonishing 10-wicket win at the expense of Crescent last week.

Elsewhere in the top flight, the resurgent Knight Riders are at home to bottom side AberGreen. Inverurie host Mannofield in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair at Kellands Park.

In Grade Two, leaders Aberdeen Grammar clash for the second time in a week with challengers Fraserburgh.

With home advantage the Broch will be eyeing revenge against the Rubislaw side, who were comfortable 87-run winners last week.

Defeat for Fraserburgh could open the door for the challengers for second place, including Portcullis and Banchory, who clash at Duthie Park, and 2nd Huntly and 2nd Knight Riders who meet at Castle Park.

