Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham eager to make most of ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham eager to make most of ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

The 23-year-old is feeling confident ahead of a home UCI Cycling World Championships.

By Abi Curran
Fin Graham winning gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Fin Graham winning gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Paralympian Fin Graham heads into the UCI Cycling World Championships defending four rainbow jerseys but he won’t be letting it get to his head.

The 23-year-old from Strathpeffer is ready to seize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as his family and friends plan to flock to Glasgow for the biggest cycling event of all time.

A sense of opportunity isn’t lost on Graham, set to be one of the stars of the para-cycling programme that starts on Thursday.

“I’m taking a lot of confidence into it but it’s a World Championships so everyone is going to be on the top of their game for it,” said Graham, who races in the C3 category.

“It being in Scotland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’m going to make the most of it and enjoy it as much as I can and hopefully get the good results to go with it.

“This is the first time I’ve been in this situation so I’m trying not to think about it too much but the fact that it’s a home Worlds magnifies it even more.

“You’ve got all your friends and family coming to watch and you want to do well in front of them.

“I’m trying not to overthink it, the results that I’ve had this year have been good so it’s given me that confidence that I know I’m going well.

“It’s a first for everyone, having all the cycling disciplines at the same time, no one’s done that before and no one knows how to approach it.”

Fin Graham optimistic ahead of UCI championships

With world titles to defend, Graham comes into the World Championships off the back of World Cup time trial and road race golds in Alabama.

Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham, who is relishing the opportunity to defend his titles at a home UCI World Championships.
Fin Graham will be looking to defend his titles in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock.

Team-mate and double Paralympic champion Ben Watson took silver in the road race and, after ten weeks of ramping up preparation for Worlds, the whole British Cycling team enter the para programme as ones to beat.

A full British podium in Belgium earlier on in May stands Graham, Watson and world record holder Jaco van Gass in good stead for more success at the top.

He said: “When we’re racing, we’re sharing rooms for two or three weeks at a time so it’s nice having them as teammates because they push you to be the best.

“I’m trying to go about it like any other race and hopefully by doing all that right, race performance comes along with that.

“I always try to be as optimistic as possible; I hate saying stuff that makes me come across as big-headed, but you’ve got to have that self-motivation, otherwise, who else is going to do it for you?

“If I could win one it would be the individual pursuit on the track because it will be a full velodrome and it will be something that I’ve not experienced in front of a home crowd in Scotland.

“It’ll be an unreal environment to be in and hopefully winning that, I would take anything.”

  •  With the support of their 140,000 members British Cycling is providing more opportunities than ever for people to discover the joy of cycling, from grassroots to gold medals. Support their work and enjoy a host of exclusive benefits by becoming a member from just £26 a year.

More from Other sports

Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce succumb to home defeat against Watsonians
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Scotland progress in Netball World Cup despite defeat against England
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.
Inverness’ Megan Keith makes Great Britain team for 2023 World Championships
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Ex-captain Lennard Bester reveals why he left Stoneywood-Dyce
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Ewan Davidson says Stoneywood-Dyce are up for survival fight
Sprint cyclist Lauren Bell. Image: Shutterstock.
Forres cyclist Lauren Bell dares to dream of World Championship glory on home soil
Claire Maxwell in action for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland.
Turriff netballer Claire Maxwell 'honoured' to be on cusp of becoming Scotland's most-capped player…
Du Preez Stander in action for Stoneywood-Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce's struggles continue; Huntly, Aberdeenshire and Gordonians claim wins
Megan Keith and Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain after the women's 5000m in London. Image: PA.
Inverness' Megan Keith smashes 5000m personal best by 35 seconds at London Diamond League
Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell.
Cricket: Ewan Davidson hopes Stoneywood-Dyce can hit form at the right time