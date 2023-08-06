Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an ‘amazing 14 years’ after playing final game for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an ‘amazing 14 years’ after playing final game for Scotland

The 34-year-old from Turriff is the most-capped player in the history of the Scotland netball team.

By Danny Law
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games.
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games, NEC Arena in Birmingham, July 31. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland

Claire Maxwell says she is thankful for an “an amazing 14 years” after playing her final game for Scotland.

The Scottish Thistles captain, who is from Turriff, has confirmed that Saturday’s 57-42 defeat against Wales at the Netball World Cup in South Africa will be her final game for her country.

During the World Cup, Maxwell became the country’s most capped Scotland netball player and retires with 128 caps to her name.

The 34-year-old also bows out on a high after leading Scotland to their highest final ranking at a Netball World Cup since 1991, finishing in 10th spot.

Maxwell, who won her first cap against Wales in 2009, said: “My time in a Thistle dress after an amazing 14 years has come to an end.

“As a young girl, playing for Scotland was a dream of mine.

“To become the most capped player and captain of our national team is something I could never have imagined, and to have shared a small part of my time in the dress with my daughter has been an honour.

“I owe a lot to both my husband and my family for allowing me to pursue my dreams.”

Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Image: Shutterstock.

She added: “To all my current and ex-teammates, the Thistle Army, coaches, support staff, you have all shaped me into becoming the person I am off and on the court.

“I’m truly grateful for everyone who has supported me, and I can’t wait to be the next generation of Thistles players’ biggest supporter.”

Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway paid tribute to Maxwell.

She said: “Claire has been the ultimate Thistles player, on and off the court.

“Her commitment to the team and the sport is unmatched, and she has been an inspiration to everyone around her.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Thistles players to come.”

Lesley MacDonald echoed those sentiments as both a teammate and most recently her head coach at Strathclyde Sirens.

She said: “When I first saw ‘Brownie’ at a national summer camp when she 14-15 years old, we knew she would play for Scotland one day but wow, what a career.

“I have had the privilege to play against, be her teammate and coach Brownie over her career and what a phenomenal player and individual.

“I’m delighted that she has finished leading the Thistles to one of their best ever finish at a World Cup, finishing at the top of her game.

“A true legend of our sport who inspires and will continue to inspire young netballers to be the next ‘Claire Maxwell’.”

