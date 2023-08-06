Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an ‘amazing 14 years’ after playing final game for Scotland

Claire Maxwell says she is thankful for an “an amazing 14 years” after playing her final game for Scotland.

The Scottish Thistles captain, who is from Turriff, has confirmed that Saturday’s 57-42 defeat against Wales at the Netball World Cup in South Africa will be her final game for her country.

During the World Cup, Maxwell became the country’s most capped Scotland netball player and retires with 128 caps to her name.

The 34-year-old also bows out on a high after leading Scotland to their highest final ranking at a Netball World Cup since 1991, finishing in 10th spot.

Maxwell, who won her first cap against Wales in 2009, said: “My time in a Thistle dress after an amazing 14 years has come to an end.

“As a young girl, playing for Scotland was a dream of mine.

“To become the most capped player and captain of our national team is something I could never have imagined, and to have shared a small part of my time in the dress with my daughter has been an honour.

“I owe a lot to both my husband and my family for allowing me to pursue my dreams.”

She added: “To all my current and ex-teammates, the Thistle Army, coaches, support staff, you have all shaped me into becoming the person I am off and on the court.

“I’m truly grateful for everyone who has supported me, and I can’t wait to be the next generation of Thistles players’ biggest supporter.”

Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway paid tribute to Maxwell.

She said: “Claire has been the ultimate Thistles player, on and off the court.

“Her commitment to the team and the sport is unmatched, and she has been an inspiration to everyone around her.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Thistles players to come.”

Lesley MacDonald echoed those sentiments as both a teammate and most recently her head coach at Strathclyde Sirens.

She said: “When I first saw ‘Brownie’ at a national summer camp when she 14-15 years old, we knew she would play for Scotland one day but wow, what a career.

“I have had the privilege to play against, be her teammate and coach Brownie over her career and what a phenomenal player and individual.

“I’m delighted that she has finished leading the Thistles to one of their best ever finish at a World Cup, finishing at the top of her game.

“A true legend of our sport who inspires and will continue to inspire young netballers to be the next ‘Claire Maxwell’.”