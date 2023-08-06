Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham successfully defends world title in C3 individual pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham successfully defends world title in C3 individual pursuit

The 23-year-old was cheered on by a home crowd at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

By Danny Law
Fin Graham celebrates his victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Fin Graham celebrates his victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham surged to gold in the men’s C3 individual pursuit at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Graham successfully defended the title he won in France a year ago, defeating fellow Brit Jaco van Gass by over five seconds in a winning time of 3:19.946.

Van Gass had pipped Graham for gold in the men’s C3 scratch race on Saturday night and the C3 1km time trial on Friday.

But there was no let up from Graham as he continued to build on a strong start in the individual pursuit to ensure it was third time lucky at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

New Zealand’s Devon Briggs pipped Matthijs Drenth for bronze in a much closer contest.

In the scratch race, Graham was close to topping the podium only to be passed on the line by his teammate.

The 23-year-old thanked the crowd for their support and giving him the added motivation to dig deep.

He said: “I wanted to make sure that no-one got away early and when I saw that the Colombian nearly gained a lap, I felt we needed to make a move.

“I would rather work to get gold than sit in to get silver so I went and noticed Jaco came with me and we managed to work together to gain a lap.

“Halfway round, my legs were killing me and I was regretting my decision and thinking it was a stupid idea but the crowd got us round.

“It was constant noise, which helped massively.

“I wasn’t quite able to nip Jaco on the line but it was a super strong ride from both us.”

Finlay Graham has won two silvers and a gold in Glasgow. Image: PA.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham progressed to the semi-finals of the men’s B sprint with the medals set to be decided on Monday.

More from Other sports

Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games.
Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an 'amazing 14 years' after playing final game for…
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Charlie Hatton 'gobsmacked' after winning men's mountain bike downhill gold; Fort William's Louise-Anna Ferguson…
Great Britain's Faye Rogers wins gold in the Women's 100m butterfly S10 final during day five of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester. Image: PA.
Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships
Great Britain's Neil Fachie (left) and Matt Rotherham celebrate on the podium after winning gold in the men's B 1km time trial final during day two of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie claims thrilling gold at Cycling World Championships
Aimi Kenyon at the 2023 UCI Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Aimi Kenyon narrowly misses out on Downhill Mountain Bike medal at Cycling World Championships
CR0043523 Danny Law request, Aberdeen. Eastern Premier League match Stoneywood-Dyce v Forfarshire. Pictured - Stoneywood's bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Saturday 17 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce seek vital win in Shaun Wolmarans' last game
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.
Cricket: Aberdonian Adi Hegde relishing Scotland under-19 trip to Netherlands
Lauren Bell at the UCI Cycling World Championships
Forres cyclist Lauren Bell claims team sprint silver medal at World Championships
Sutherland Squash Club, who have been nominated for club of the year at the Scottish Squash annual awards 2023. Image: Scottish Squash.
Four Highland nominations for Scottish Squash annual awards in October
Aberdeen medal hopeful Neil Fachie. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12958514n)
Neil Fachie hopes Commonwealth Games can be resurrected