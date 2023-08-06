Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Aberdeen as police launch appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was hospitalised following a crash in Aberdeen.

The teenager was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary just after 5am on Saturday, August 5.

He had been struck by a white Fiat Ducato van on the A944 Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.

The motorist was uninjured.

The busy road was shut between the turn-off for garden centre Dobbies and Skye Road while collision inspectors carried out their work.

Police are now looking to speak to the driver of a taxi who stopped at the crash and a female pedestrian seen in the area at the time.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a taxi who stopped at the crash and a female pedestrian seen in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0806 of August, 5, 2023.”