Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

Banchory driver Bruce McCombie will be taking his new car out for a spin when he competes at the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally on Saturday.

The north-east event, which is organised by the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, has attracted almost 100 entrants and they will race over six special stages spanning 43 miles in the Drumtochty and Fetteresso forests.

McCombie is lining up for his 23rd Grampian Rally – his first was 1997 – and will have co-driver Michael Coutts alongside him.

The duo, who have been known for their lime green Ford Focus, will be competing in a new car – having swapped the Focus for a white Fiesta ahead of the local event.

McCombie said: “We had the Focus for about three years, but it was just becoming unreliable.

“It wasn’t very nice putting so much time into the rallies to then end up sitting at the side of the road as a spectator because of the car. We’re hoping, with this car being a bit newer, it’ll be a bit more reliable.

“We have the practise day on Friday, so it’ll be good to get out and have a play about with the car and get used to it beforehand.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we do in this car, but it’s good to be back racing locally. It’s fine and handy – it’s only 20 minutes away from my house!”

McCombie expecting ‘competitive’ field

The Grampian Rally will be McCombie’s third of the year, after he competed in the Jim Clark Reivers Rally and the Speyside Stages earlier in this season’s Scottish Rally Championship.

And the experienced driver is expecting to come up against a tough field.

Castle Douglas driver and current leader of the Scottish Rally Championship, Jock Armstrong (and co-driver Hannah McKillop), will lead the crews away from the ceremonial start in Banchory.

Meanwhile, McCombie is not the only McCombie taking part – as his brother Scott also landed an entry in his Mitsubishi Evo IX.

Bruce added: “It’s going to very competitive. The top five will be on the money.

“It’s a very strong field. Jock Armstrong is always quick in his Subaru, so he won’t be far away from it.

“We’re back in the 16th seeding because we haven’t been out in ages, but I’d like to be up around the top 10 – ideally a bit higher. So if we can get around seventh, then I’d be happy.”

The Grampian Forest Rally ceremonial start takes place in the public car park off Dee Street in Banchory town centre from 9am on Saturday.

Then heading into the stages, the Fetteresso Cowie Bridge location, just off the A597 near Rickarton offers three chances to catch the action, with runs taking place at 9am, 12.50pm and 4.15pm.