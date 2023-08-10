Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

McCombie is lining up for his 23rd Grampian Rally - with his first being in 1997 - and will have co-driver Michael Coutts alongside him.

By Sophie Goodwin
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action in their lime green Ford Focus at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Banchory driver Bruce McCombie will be taking his new car out for a spin when he competes at the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally on Saturday.

The north-east event, which is organised by the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, has attracted almost 100 entrants and they will race over six special stages spanning 43 miles in the Drumtochty and Fetteresso forests.

McCombie is lining up for his 23rd Grampian Rally – his first was 1997 – and will have co-driver Michael Coutts alongside him.

The duo, who have been known for their lime green Ford Focus, will be competing in a new car – having swapped the Focus for a white Fiesta ahead of the local event.

McCombie said: “We had the Focus for about three years, but it was just becoming unreliable.

“It wasn’t very nice putting so much time into the rallies to then end up sitting at the side of the road as a spectator because of the car. We’re hoping, with this car being a bit newer, it’ll be a bit more reliable.

“We have the practise day on Friday, so it’ll be good to get out and have a play about with the car and get used to it beforehand.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we do in this car, but it’s good to be back racing locally. It’s fine and handy – it’s only 20 minutes away from my house!”

McCombie expecting ‘competitive’ field

Bruce McCombie in the countryside holding his helmet
Bruce McCombie in 2016.

The Grampian Rally will be McCombie’s third of the year, after he competed in the Jim Clark Reivers Rally and the Speyside Stages earlier in this season’s Scottish Rally Championship.

And the experienced driver is expecting to come up against a tough field.

Castle Douglas driver and current leader of the Scottish Rally Championship, Jock Armstrong (and co-driver Hannah McKillop), will lead the crews away from the ceremonial start in Banchory.

Meanwhile, McCombie is not the only McCombie taking part – as his brother Scott also landed an entry in his Mitsubishi Evo IX.

Bruce added: “It’s going to very competitive. The top five will be on the money.

“It’s a very strong field. Jock Armstrong is always quick in his Subaru, so he won’t be far away from it.

“We’re back in the 16th seeding because we haven’t been out in ages, but I’d like to be up around the top 10 – ideally a bit higher. So if we can get around seventh, then I’d be happy.”

The Grampian Forest Rally ceremonial start takes place in the public car park off Dee Street in Banchory town centre from 9am on Saturday.

Then heading into the stages, the Fetteresso Cowie Bridge location, just off the A597 near Rickarton offers three chances to catch the action, with runs taking place at 9am, 12.50pm and 4.15pm.

