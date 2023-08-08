Moray Man arrested following two-vehicle crash at Co-op in Lossiemouth The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday By Ross Hempseed August 8 2023, 9.34pm Share Man arrested following two-vehicle crash at Co-op in Lossiemouth Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6027985/man-arrested-following-two-vehicle-crash-at-co-op-in-lossiemouth/ Copy Link Co-op car park in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps. A man has been arrested following a two-vehicle collision which occurred inside a supermarket car park in Lossiemouth. The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 8 at the Co-op located on Coulardbank Road. Police arrived on scene at 5.40pm. There were no reported injuries. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man in relation to the incident who will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow. A police spokesman said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 9. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”