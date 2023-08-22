Inverness’ Megan Keith relishing unexpected first World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness’ Megan Keith relishing unexpected first World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The Inverness Harriers athlete is enjoying a breakthrough year on the world stage - and will make her worlds debut on Wednesday.

By Daniel Rees
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.Image: European Athletics.

There can be few athletes in the UK this year who have experienced as meteoric a rise as Megan Keith, and, for that matter, few athletes on the globe who have managed to qualify for their debut World Athletics Championships by accident.

The Invernesian produced the 5,000m run of her career at the London Diamond League last month to secure a shock qualification for this year’s championships, which are being staged in Hungary for the first time.

To put Keith’s Diamond League performance into context, her time of 14:56.98sec was more than half a minute quicker than the time she ran to win the European Under-23 Championships in Finland earlier this summer.

The track at the London Stadium is notoriously quick, and with a crowd of more than 50,000 inside, the venue was certainly atmospheric, but much of Keith’s performance last month was of her own making. She has shown she is an athlete who shows up when it matters.

Only, this race was not meant to matter. Qualifying for the World Athletics Championships was never even close to featuring on Keith’s radar. She didn’t even compete at the UK Championships, the competition which acted as the trials for Budapest, when they were staged in Manchester last month.

It was only in the London Stadium mixed zone, when Keith was fielding questions from the press about the potential of representing Great Britain at the worlds, that it started to dawn on her that her 5,000m performance was under UKA’s notoriously steep qualification mark.

“I didn’t even know when the worlds were,” she said. “I had four or five interviews in the mixed zone, and everyone was asking me about Budapest.

“I was thinking ‘you don’t know what you’re talking about, I didn’t run the trials’.”

It took a question from a member of UK Athletics’ media team for Keith to catch on.

Megan Keith and Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain after the women’s 5,000m in London. Image: PA.

She added: “Then it came to the last person for me to speak to – it was a lady from British Athletics, and she was asking me various questions about Budapest.

“I was answering negatively, before she stopped me and said: ‘You do know you ran the qualifying mark?’

“She explained to me I’d gone under it by 0.02sec, and things made more sense after that. But I was in my own bubble, not really knowing what had happened.”

Hard work is paying off

Those around her, however, knew.

Her coach, Ross Cairns, and UKA’s head of endurance, Steve Vernon, told her things were looking positive – and so it proved.

Although Keith’s new personal best may have been a shock to onlookers, recent performances in training suggested she had that time in her.

When looking at her improvements from a macro perspective, however, even Keith has to blink a couple of times.

“Up until the London Diamond League, everything was in line with what training was indicating,” she explained. “I’ve been running quicker in training this year, and the pace has been feeling more comfortable, so in that respect, what I’ve been doing in competition has lined up with that.

“But then I stop and think about how things have come on in the last two or three years – I couldn’t even have dreamt of breaking nine minutes for 3,000m two years ago.

“I went from not only breaking it for 3,000m, but to then running sub-nine for 3,000m over 5,000m.

“It’s just when you stop and think about it like that – then it feels crazy. To me, it’s not felt like it’s been an overnight breakthrough, but on paper, results can look far more stark than they actually seem.

“When you stop and think about how far things have come, it’s amazing.”

Though Budapest is her first major international championship as a senior, it seems unlikely that Keith will be overwhelmed by the experience – not least because her Edinburgh housemate, Alyson Bell, is on the team, too.

The two roomed together at the European Under-23 championships in Finland, and given they each brought home a gold medal, it’s clearly a propitious pairing.

“I’ll find plenty of stuff to do when I’m out there,” Keith said. “Alyson and I roomed together in Finland, and there was a lot of nothing time out there because we were there for seven to eight days, but we managed to fill time. If we’re allowed, it’s fun to go exploring as well.”

When she lines up on the 5,000m start line on Wednesday, Keith will have another chance to venture into uncharted territory.

Conversation