Kickboxing: Fraserburgh fighters excel in WKC Scotland event

More than 650 people attended the Apex Fight Series at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre with a 24-bout card bringing boxing and kickboxing fans from far and wide to the Buchan town.

It was the first World Kickboxing Commission Scotland sanctioned show to take place in Aberdeenshire – with nine championship titles on the line.

Shane Weir, assistant manager at Fraserburgh Fitness Centre, hailed the event run by the Satorishido Martial Arts group.

He said: “The event was a huge success as we had over 40 fighters from Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen competing on the grand stage.

“We had additional fighters from Glasgow, Dundee and the Republic of Ireland all come to compete in a Fraserburgh event.

“The event had nine WKC Championship titles on the line on the night with Fraserburgh Satorishido fighters competing for them all against away teams.

“Fraserburgh competitors managed to bring home a whopping six championship belts in one day over the course of the 24-fight card.

“There were Fraserburgh fighters in 19 of the 24 bouts and the Fraserburgh team had a staggering 15 wins.”

The champions from Fraserburgh were: British champion – Eilidh Craib (age 16), Celtic champion – Scott Buchan (16), Celtic champion – Harvey Notini (24), Celtic champion – Calley Reid (10), Scottish champion – Arran Hendry (15) and Northern District champion – Alex Alderson (25).

The other fighters who won belts at the event were: Scottish champion – Robert Sichim (Glasgow, 25), Scottish Veterans champion – Ryan MacGregor (Stonehaven, 42) and Northern District champion – Angus Jacobson (Oldmeldrum, 9).