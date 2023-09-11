Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer believes Stefan Gartenmann can be a ‘perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer believes Stefan Gartenmann can be a ‘perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership’

The 26-year-old Dane has joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal from Midtjylland.

By Danny Law
Stefan Gartenmann, right, challenges Blaz Kramer of Legia Warsaw for the ball during a Midtjylland match in the Europa Conference League. Image: Shutterstock.
Stefan Gartenmann, right, challenges Blaz Kramer of Legia Warsaw for the ball during a Midtjylland match in the Europa Conference League. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer reckons the Dons have made a shrewd move by bringing his fellow Dane Stefan Gartenmann to Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old has joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal from Midtjylland.

Kjaer, who made 46 appearances for the Dons between 2001 and 2003, now works as a pundit in Denmark for Viaplay.

The former Danish international believes Gartenmann can help bring some stability to an Aberdeen defence who have struggled in the opening weeks of the season.

He said: “I think he will be good signing.

“He can cover a couple of positions – he can play in the centre and as a full-back. He has that versatility.

“Aberdeen have been playing three at the back and he would be able to do that.

“He is a reliable player and I think it is a decent signing for Aberdeen.

“Gartenmann has a little bit of everything in his game which is why he can play in different positions.

“He is decent on the ball and he works hard for his team.

“He isn’t afraid to go in for challenges, so I think he can do well in Scotland.

“He is a perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership.

“You never know how a player will adapt to the team. I know Aberdeen have had some problems early in the season and they have a lot of new players in the team.

“But he is a proper player who could do well at Aberdeen.”

Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Shoot-out setback for Dane

Gartenmann joined the Dons on a deadline day – and only a day after missing the decisive penalty as Midtjylland missed out on the group stage of the Europa Conference League with a shoot-out defeat against Legia Warsaw.

Kjaer said: “It was disappointing for them to miss out on the group stage of the Europa Conference League, especially on penalties.

“That is something you will always remember, but that can happen in football.

“That is certainly not the reason why he has gone out on loan.

“He is an experienced player who will come through that disappointment.

“I’m sure he was sad about it – that’s normal.”

Gartenmann scored four goals in 38 appearances for Midtjylland after moving from SonderjyskE last summer on a three-year deal.

The defender could get his first taste of Scottish football when Aberdeen travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts this weekend.

Aberdeen’s goalkeeper Peter Kjaer commanding his box in the game against Hearts at Pittodrie in 2001. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Loan move unsurprising for Kjaer

Kjaer said he was not surprised Midtjylland have allowed the defender to go out on loan.

He added: “There is a lot going on at Midtjylland right now as they have just the sold the club to one of the richest guys in Denmark.

“They are looking to transform the club in the next couple of years, so it didn’t really surprise me that Gartenmann went out on loan.

“They didn’t have the best start to the season so everything is a bit up in the air right now.

“I think they are trying to find a way forward, whether that is with or without Gartenmann.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie
Gavin Levey - the head of Aberdeen's youth academy. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey set to depart Dons for new role at Swansea
Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Long wait was worth it for Aberdeen's new recruit Stefan Gartenmann
Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates her goal in Aberdeen's win over Hamilton Accies.
Clint Lancaster delighted as Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back victories with 4-0 win over Hamilton…
Aimee Black in action for Aberdeen against Montrose in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and…
Hibernian's Christian Doidge celebrates making it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: International break could be a blessing for Aberdeen ahead of tough run
A triumphant Joe Harper races upfield after notching Aberdeen's equaliser at Pittodrie against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Joe Harper: Eintracht Frankfurt were relentless when Aberdeen met them in 1979 - and…
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first…
Pape Habib Gueye on the pitch
Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise international dream with Aberdeen
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Former Don Brian Irvine: Aberdeen must find a defensive foundation to build on

Conversation