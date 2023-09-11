Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer believes Stefan Gartenmann can be a ‘perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership’

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer reckons the Dons have made a shrewd move by bringing his fellow Dane Stefan Gartenmann to Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old has joined the Dons on a season-long loan deal from Midtjylland.

Kjaer, who made 46 appearances for the Dons between 2001 and 2003, now works as a pundit in Denmark for Viaplay.

The former Danish international believes Gartenmann can help bring some stability to an Aberdeen defence who have struggled in the opening weeks of the season.

He said: “I think he will be good signing.

“He can cover a couple of positions – he can play in the centre and as a full-back. He has that versatility.

“Aberdeen have been playing three at the back and he would be able to do that.

“He is a reliable player and I think it is a decent signing for Aberdeen.

“Gartenmann has a little bit of everything in his game which is why he can play in different positions.

“He is decent on the ball and he works hard for his team.

“He isn’t afraid to go in for challenges, so I think he can do well in Scotland.

“He is a perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership.

“You never know how a player will adapt to the team. I know Aberdeen have had some problems early in the season and they have a lot of new players in the team.

“But he is a proper player who could do well at Aberdeen.”

Shoot-out setback for Dane

Gartenmann joined the Dons on a deadline day – and only a day after missing the decisive penalty as Midtjylland missed out on the group stage of the Europa Conference League with a shoot-out defeat against Legia Warsaw.

Kjaer said: “It was disappointing for them to miss out on the group stage of the Europa Conference League, especially on penalties.

“That is something you will always remember, but that can happen in football.

“That is certainly not the reason why he has gone out on loan.

“He is an experienced player who will come through that disappointment.

“I’m sure he was sad about it – that’s normal.”

Gartenmann scored four goals in 38 appearances for Midtjylland after moving from SonderjyskE last summer on a three-year deal.

The defender could get his first taste of Scottish football when Aberdeen travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts this weekend.

Loan move unsurprising for Kjaer

Kjaer said he was not surprised Midtjylland have allowed the defender to go out on loan.

He added: “There is a lot going on at Midtjylland right now as they have just the sold the club to one of the richest guys in Denmark.

“They are looking to transform the club in the next couple of years, so it didn’t really surprise me that Gartenmann went out on loan.

“They didn’t have the best start to the season so everything is a bit up in the air right now.

“I think they are trying to find a way forward, whether that is with or without Gartenmann.”