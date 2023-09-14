Curling: Morrison looks to go one better at KW Fall Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Curling: Morrison looks to go one better at KW Fall Classic

Aberdonian feeling upbeat after impressing in Oakville event.

By Danny Law
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins

After narrowly missing out on a title win in the opening event of their Canadian tour, European bronze medallists Team Morrison head across Ontario this week to contest the KW Fall Classic at the KW Granite Club in Waterloo.

Operating as a five-player team this season, Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Jen Dodds, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson contributed to a powerful showing by Scottish teams at last weekend’s Stu Sells Oakville Tankard as they contested the final of the women’s event while world champions Team Mouat were facing compatriots Team Whyte in the men’s final.

A close fought encounter ultimately saw Morrison’s women miss out at an extra end to Korea’s Team Seungyoun Ha, but their overall performance has fed their belief ahead of the KW Fall Classic getting under way today.

“We were so close to getting the title in Oakville with the final going to an extra end, but we still know we have more to give and we are hoping we can go one step further at the KW Fall Classic and take the win home this weekend,” said skip Morrison.

“It was really positive seeing all of the Scottish teams getting to the final at Oakville.

“We couldn’t have asked for a lot more and just really good vibes out here with all our teams and everyone is playing well and it just creates a great feeling among all the players.”

The trip across the Atlantic has provided their first opportunity to compete together since Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds joined the team on a permanent basis after going to the World Championships as their alternate last season and they have carefully planned out how to keep all five players match fit, while maximising continuity.

Last weekend Dodds and Sophie Sinclair swapped places throughout the event and this time around it will be the turn of Aitken and Jackson.

“We are going to continue to utilise all five players on ice this weekend and we have already planned out ahead of time that Gina and Sophie will be swapping in and out during this tournament,” said Morrison.

“In fact, we have planned all of our competitions for this block of the season and who is going to be on the ice, so it is not a case of swapping players in and out depending on how a competition goes. Everything is planned out ahead of time.

“We didn’t ever want it to be a case of somebody sitting off for a full event while we are out here in Canada, so at each competition there are going to be different people swapping in and out off the ice.”

They will be joined in Waterloo by World University Games men’s champions Team Craik who have newly arrived in the country and will also be competing alongside Mouat and Whyte at the Shorty Jenkins Classic next week.

Team Morrison will also be the only Scottish women at the Shorty Jenkins, but closer to home, their British Curling colleagues, Teams Henderson and Team Munro will be in action at the Women’s Masters in Basel this weekend.

More from Other sports

Fraserburgh fighters managed to bring home six belts at a WKC Scotland sanctioned show. Image supplied by Fraserburgh Fitness Centre.
Kickboxing: Fraserburgh fighters excel in WKC Scotland event
Jason Banks from Inverurie who represented Scotland at the 2023 World Bowls Championship in Australia. Image: Bowls Scotland
World Bowls Championships: Silver lining for Inverurie's Jason Banks
Ailsa Lister playing for Scotland against Italy in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Spain. Pictures from the ICC
Cricket: Ailsa Lister helps Scotland make winning start to T20 World Cup qualifier
Inverness-based fencer Hugh Kernohan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin Duellist Fencing Club ready to host Highland Open
Carla Banks from Inverurie. Image: Bowls Scotland.
Inverurie's Carla Banks has mixed emotions after World Bowls bronze medal
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to fight for the Scottish title. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart targets Scottish title redemption in Glasgow
CR0044459 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Culter Mills Social Club, Peterculter. Pictured are members of the Aberdeen A and B snooker teams who will be competing in the Scottish Counties team competition in October. From left, Rene Taticek, David Goodfellow Jnr, John McCann, David Goodfellow Snr, Derek Morrison, Jason Florence, Steve Martin and Scott Paterson. Monday 28th August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's snooker players set for Scottish County Championship
Stoneywood-Dyce will be playing in the NE Championship next season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: No great escape for Stoneywood-Dyce in their relegation dogfight
Fin Graham celebrates his victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham hopes to turn gold medal dream at Paris 2024 into…
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson hoping a hero emerges at People's Park in relegation decider