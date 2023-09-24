Squash: Second Scottish Open win for Spaniard, and a no-nonsense victor in the women’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Squash: Second Scottish Open win for Spaniard, and a no-nonsense victor in the women’s final

Five days of pulsating action draws to a close in the Highland capital.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Springfield Scottish Squash Open winners in Inverness, Grace Gear and Edmon Lopez. Images: Courtesy of Scottish Squash
Springfield Scottish Squash Open winners in Inverness, Grace Gear and Edmon Lopez. Images: Courtesy of Scottish Squash

The Springfield Scottish Squash Open in Inverness finished on Sunday with victories for Spain’s Edmon Lopez and England’s Grace Gear.

The city’s tennis and squash club hosted five days of top action, with upsets along the way.

The men’s and women’s finals featured the second seed against an unseeded opponent.

First up, England’s Ben Smith, seeded two, faced unseeded 2019 Scottish Open champion Lopez.

Smith, 21, went into the showdown in dazzling form, having dropped just one game in his three matches, scoring a 3-1 semi-final win against Israel’s Daniel Poleshchuk on Saturday.

Lopez, 27, from Barcelona is hitting form again, having overcome a tough spell with injuries, and had won their only previous PSA encounter.

He knocked out Martin Ross from Inverness in the opening round as well as young Egyptian talent Kareem El Torkey in a thrilling semi-final.

Physical battle ends in 3-1 Lopez win

Winner Edmon Lopez, left, and Ben Smith in finals’ action in Inverness.

Smith, with a world ranking of 85, started slowly but roared back to win the first game 11-9, then – despite saving three game balls – was pegged level as Lopez won the next 11-8.

There was plenty at stake in a tense third game, but world ranked 145 player Lopez edged it 11-8 and held his nerve for an 11-6 last-game scoreline to win the final 3-1.

Top Gear sees off talented teenager

The women’s final followed hot on the heels, with an all-English match between second seed and 2021 finalist Gear, who beat three Egyptian opponents in a row this week, taking on 18-year-old Asia Harris in what was the biggest final of her career so far.

Gear, ranked 53rd in the world, who was runner-up last time, wasted no time in showing her class, wrapping up the first game 11-2.

Up-and-coming Harris, whose world ranking is 98, came more into it in the second game, but lost 11-6 and 25-year-old Grace secured a 3-0 overall triumph by closing out with an 11-6 game outcome. The entire final lasted just under half an hour.

The BBC, who covered finals weekend online, praised the host Highland venue for the welcome it had given to all involved in the competition.

Title-winner Grace Gear in action against Asia Harris in the all-English final.

