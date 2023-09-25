Swimming: Aberdeen and Lerwick among the winners at Scottish Swimming awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swimming: Aberdeen and Lerwick among the winners at Scottish Swimming awards

Diver Noah Penman and coach Anna Sless win individual awards while Lerwick named club of the year.

By Gary Heatly
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform
Aberdeen diver Noah Penman.

Aberdeen Diving Club and Lerwick Amateur Swimming club were among the big winners at the Scottish Swimming awards on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Noah Penman was named diver of the year while Anna Sless was named performance coach of the year.

Penman, who represented Britain at the European Games and medalled at the European Junior Championships, won the John and Margaret Bell award.

He said: “It’s great to receive this award and it gives me a lot of confidence going into next season and the future.

“I learnt so much from the Junior Europeans and the European Games.

“In my first outing in the senior team at the latter event, I went out with little expectations, I just wanted to get some experience and have fun, so to put in some decent performances at the same time was great.”

Penman was equally thrilled to see his coach Sless recognised with an award too.

He said: “I’m so thankful for my coach Anna, she’s been there throughout my diving career and continues to be there for me on my journey.

“I’m excited to see where we can take my diving to next now.”

Tears as Lerwick named club of the year at Scottish Swimming Awards

While Aberdeen celebrated a double there were tears of joy as Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club was named club of the year.

Several club members made their way from Shetland to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow for the showpiece evening on Saturday and the trip was well worth it.

Lerwick ASC beat off competition from Heart of Midlothian and Renfrew Baths to win the award.

It was the club’s range of support to its members and the surrounding community that gave them the edge.

Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club was named club of the year at the Scottish Swimming annual awards
Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club was named club of the year at the Scottish Swimming annual awards.

The dedication to growing all areas of the club, from swimmers to coaches to committee members to officials, is “unmistakable”, the judging panel said.

Inga Geddes, chair of Lerwick ASC, said:  “It’s just an absolute honour, but really only what the swimmers deserve and it’s lovely recognition for everyone’s hard work.

“We are a family of coaches, committee members, parent volunteers and others and it’s lovely to be recognised for all the work we’ve been done.

“The tears from everyone at the event show just how proud we are, we are absolutely delighted.

“We love going that extra mile and the work that goes on is just phenomenal – to get the recognition for what we all do is just brilliant.”

