Inverness swimmer to represent Britain at World Down Syndrome Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness swimmer to represent Britain at World Down Syndrome Championships

Four personal bests in Italy set the tone for a busy end to the year for Inverness' Matthew McCreadie.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Matthew McCreadie in the pool
Matthew McCreadie, 19, who gearing up for the British Championships next month. Images: Susan McCreadie

A Highland swimmer has been called up to represent Britain at the World Down Syndrome Championships.

Matthew McCreadie, a member of Inverness Amateur Swimming Club and the Highland Disability Swim Team, competed at last month’s European Championships in Padova, Italy.

The 19-year-old is the only Scottish male swimmer in the Down Syndrome GB team.

He recorded four personal bests, and he was first reserve in the final for 50m butterfly making him ninth overall out of 31 competitors.

McCreadie achieved the minimum of four qualifying times to earn a place  in the GB team that will travel to Antalya in Turkey to attend the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation World Championships in March next year.

McCreadie will compete in the second British Down Syndrome Championships to be held in Crawley on November 18-19.

Last year, he recorded three personal bests and took home a bronze and a silver medal.

Inverness swimmer Matthew McCreadie, who has down syndrome, at an outdoor pool in swimming trunks
Matthew McCreadie has stepped up his training sessions.

His mum Susan said: “Since returning from Italy, Matthew has increased his swimming sessions with Inverness from three to five each week.

“He now must also increase his gym work and look at the nutritional side to ensure he is fuelling his body at the right times, with the right foods.”

Family meet financial challenges

One challenge of competing in the events is the financial costs involved.

Contacting sports bodies has been unsuccessful, so they have had to foot the bill to keep McCreadie in competition. DSS-GB is a charitable organisation and all travel and equipment costs are self-funded by the swimmers.

Matthew McCreadie
Matthew McCreadie has big competitions in front of him.

The McCreadie family this year have forked out more than £9000 to pay for travel, training and equipment, including his involvement in Padova.

Reluctantly, they opted to set up a gofundme page to assist, but there’s a sense of frustration that there’s no help available to such a capable performer.

During August, Matthew swam 1473 lengths to represent the number of miles it is from the Highland capital to the European Championships venue in Italy as part of his funding page.

Susan said: “With the up-and-coming championships, we will come up with another challenge for Matthew which will not only help him focus, but also increase his fitness ready for the event.”

To underline their gratitude, Susan is making T-shirts with the names of all who have donated to the case.

She added: “We have been absolutely overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness and support for Matthew. It is very emotional for me knowing just how many people are behind Matthew and willing him on.”

More from Other sports

Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson cancels fight over collapsed lung - which medics think was…
Players from north-east clubs the Granite City Guerillas and Buchan Sharks are part of the Scottish Highlanders squad heading to the European Championships in Croatia. Image: European Dodgeball.
Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent…
Coach Laurie Redfern, centre, with Calum Turnbull, left, and Adian Williamson, who both fight at the Drumossie Hotel this Saturday. Image: Laurie Redfern.
Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt thrilled to make Olympics dream come true
Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.
Anna Currie has more medals in sight after a medal-laden World Dwarf Games
Scotland curler Kaleb Johnston who will be in action in Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling.
Scotland 'in a good place' heading into World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen
The nomination process for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards is now open.
Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK - and here's how to nominate your Granite City…
Highlands female boxer Lorna Redfern outside the ring
Lorna Redfern - the Highlands' first female professional boxer - wants girls to follow…
Men’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon winner Moray Pryde, centre, with runner-up Tom Charles, left, and Shaun Cumming, who finished third. Image: Jasperimage
Moray Pryde upsets the odds to clinch Loch Ness Marathon title
Mhairi Maclennan on her way to winning the Scottish Inter District cross country championships at Irvine.
Baxters River Ness 10K record breaker Mhairi MacLennan won't be defending title