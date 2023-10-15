Fraserburgh return to winning ways with Turriff United victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh return to winning ways with Turriff United victory

The Broch sit sixth in the Breedon Highland League following the 3-0 win against Turra.

By Danny Law
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr

After two successive Breedon Highland League defeats, Fraserburgh returned to winning ways as they recorded victory over Turriff United which was closer than the eventual 3-0 scoreline suggests.

Fraserburgh went ahead after 19 minutes when Paul Young delivered a ball to the near post where Sean Butcher slid in to find the target from close range.

Turriff’s Finlay Murray, on loan from Aberdeen, hit the crossbar with a header just before the break while Turriff again went close when Joe Barbour brilliantly turned a Murray Cormack effort round the post.

Substitute Aiden Sopel angled a fine 14-yard shot beyond David Dey to double the home side’s advantage after65 minutes before they went close to a third as Dey brilliantly saved efforts from Scott Barbour and Logan Watt.

Cormack hit the post for the visitors but Broch added a third through Jamie Beagrie 11 minutes from time when he fired home when the ball broke to him following a Scott Barbour corner.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “Winning is a feeling we haven’t had for a while and after Wednesday’s Aberdeenshire Shield game against Aberdeen where we were excellent it was pleasing to get the victory.

“We knew Turriff would be coming here on a high after their fine recent (4-2) win at Pitmedden against Formartine while I knew our guys could be tired after their efforts at Pittodrie.

“But we scored excellent goals which were well created and I don’t think Joe (Barbour) had to much to do.

“Some of our play could have been better but it was difficult in the conditions.

“The win gets us back on track and pulls us back into the mix so I’m delighted with the week.”

Turriff lost manager Dean Donaldson to Inverurie Locos during the week so under-21s coach Graeme Taylor took interim charge.

He said: “It has been a difficult week for the club and the players are just coming to terms with it but there was plenty effort.

“We had some decent chances but I got the sense that Fraserburgh were determined that they were not going to get beat following a couple of poor results and dug in, wanting it a bit more than we did.

“Conditions did spoil the game but we are not looking for any sympathy.

“We were beaten by the better team but had Murray Cormack’s effort levelled the game when we were one behind you never know what could have happened.”

