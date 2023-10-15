Fraserburgh return to winning ways with Turriff United victory

After two successive Breedon Highland League defeats, Fraserburgh returned to winning ways as they recorded victory over Turriff United which was closer than the eventual 3-0 scoreline suggests.

Fraserburgh went ahead after 19 minutes when Paul Young delivered a ball to the near post where Sean Butcher slid in to find the target from close range.

Turriff’s Finlay Murray, on loan from Aberdeen, hit the crossbar with a header just before the break while Turriff again went close when Joe Barbour brilliantly turned a Murray Cormack effort round the post.

Substitute Aiden Sopel angled a fine 14-yard shot beyond David Dey to double the home side’s advantage after65 minutes before they went close to a third as Dey brilliantly saved efforts from Scott Barbour and Logan Watt.

Cormack hit the post for the visitors but Broch added a third through Jamie Beagrie 11 minutes from time when he fired home when the ball broke to him following a Scott Barbour corner.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “Winning is a feeling we haven’t had for a while and after Wednesday’s Aberdeenshire Shield game against Aberdeen where we were excellent it was pleasing to get the victory.

“We knew Turriff would be coming here on a high after their fine recent (4-2) win at Pitmedden against Formartine while I knew our guys could be tired after their efforts at Pittodrie.

“But we scored excellent goals which were well created and I don’t think Joe (Barbour) had to much to do.

“Some of our play could have been better but it was difficult in the conditions.

“The win gets us back on track and pulls us back into the mix so I’m delighted with the week.”

Turriff lost manager Dean Donaldson to Inverurie Locos during the week so under-21s coach Graeme Taylor took interim charge.

He said: “It has been a difficult week for the club and the players are just coming to terms with it but there was plenty effort.

“We had some decent chances but I got the sense that Fraserburgh were determined that they were not going to get beat following a couple of poor results and dug in, wanting it a bit more than we did.

“Conditions did spoil the game but we are not looking for any sympathy.

“We were beaten by the better team but had Murray Cormack’s effort levelled the game when we were one behind you never know what could have happened.”