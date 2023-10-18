Strong turnout for Ellon road races

Almost 300 runners took to the streets of Ellon for the annual road races at the weekend.

The popular event, organised by the Middleton Trust, featured 10k, 5k, 3k and 600m events with the main 10k race being won by Jack Arnold of Newburgh Dunes in a time of 34:02

The first woman across the line was Fraserburgh Running Club’s Lisa Allan in 42:15, which was her fourth success in the event.

In the 5k Rhys Crawford (Aberdeen AAC) made it back-to-back victories, winning again in a time of 16:02, which was 17 seconds faster than his record time of last year.

Jessica Needs (Abedeen AAC) was the first woman home in record time of 18:41.

The day was started off by Ellon’s Anna Currie, who recently won seven medals at the World Dwarf Games.

She pressed the starting horn for the Under-7’s 600m race, which was won for the second year by Steven White-House Miller from Inverurie.

The first girl over the line was Sophie Fraser in a time of 3:19.

Currie also started the 3k race which was won again by 2018 victor Kyle Gibson (Aberdeen AAC), in a time of 9:30 some 1:59 faster than his previous win. First woman over the line was Emily Taylor (Aberdeen AAC) in a time of 11:23.

Results

10k winner – Jack Arnold (Newburgh Dunes) 34:02, 2nd – Matthew Hodkinson (Metro Aberdeen) 34:41, 3rd – Joe Folan (Metro Aberdeen) 35:45.

Veteran – Martin Burns (Newburgh Dunes) 35:56.

Super Veteran – Michael Barker (Chapelton Running Group) 37:42.

Women – Lisa Allan (Fraserburgh Running Club) 42:15, 2nd – Vivienne Bruce (Metro Aberdeen) 44:15, 3rd – Gemma Slater (Metro Aberdeen) 44:53.

Veteran – Lisa Allan (Fraserburgh Running Club) 42:15.

Super Veteran – Lara Hadden (Metro Aberdeen) 54:10.

5k Winner – Rhys Crawford (Aberdeen AAC) 16:02, 2nd – Fraser MacKenzie (Metro Aberdeen), 16:52, 3rd – Alan Bartlet (Newburgh Dunes) 17:59.

Veteran – Denis Koinstantinovs (Fleet Free Triathletes) 18:20.

Super Veteran – Alan Bartlet (Newburgh Dunes) 17:59.

Women – Jessica Needs (Aberdeen AAC) 18:41, 2nd – Louise MacKenzie 19:16, 3rd – Amanda Stuart (Jog Scotland Kintore) 21:20.

Veteran – Jennifer Robertson (Peterhead Athletics Club) 21:28.

Super Veteran – Susan Strachan (Peterhead Athletics Club) 22:21

3k Winner – Kyle Gibson (Aberdeen AAC) 9:30, 2nd – Harris Callander (TrYthan Triathlon Club) 9:32, 3rd – Robert Miller (Metro Aberdeen) 11:00.

Women – Emily Taylor (Aberdeen AAC) 11:23, 2nd – Kayleigh Reid (Young Meldrum Runners) 11:44, 3rd – Ella Chalmers (TrYthan Triathlon Club) 12:09.

600m winner – Steven White-House Miller (Inverurie) – 3:10.

Girls – Sophie Fraser 3:19.