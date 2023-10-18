Strong turnout for Ellon road races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Strong turnout for Ellon road races

Jack Arnold of Newburgh Dunes won the main 10k event on the day.

By Callum Law
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust

Almost 300 runners took to the streets of Ellon for the annual road races at the weekend.

The popular event, organised by the Middleton Trust, featured 10k, 5k, 3k and 600m events with the main 10k race being won by Jack Arnold of Newburgh Dunes in a time of 34:02

The first woman across the line was Fraserburgh Running Club’s Lisa Allan in 42:15, which was her fourth success in the event.

In the 5k Rhys Crawford (Aberdeen AAC) made it back-to-back victories, winning again in a time of 16:02, which was 17 seconds faster than his record time of last year.

Jessica Needs (Abedeen AAC) was the first woman home in record time of 18:41.

The day was started off by Ellon’s Anna Currie, who recently won seven medals at the World Dwarf Games.

She pressed the starting horn for the Under-7’s 600m race, which was won for the second year by Steven White-House Miller from Inverurie.

The first girl over the line was Sophie Fraser in a time of 3:19.

Currie also started the 3k race which was won again by 2018 victor Kyle Gibson (Aberdeen AAC), in a time of 9:30 some 1:59 faster than his previous win. First woman over the line was Emily Taylor (Aberdeen AAC) in a time of 11:23.

Results

10k winner – Jack Arnold (Newburgh Dunes) 34:02, 2nd – Matthew Hodkinson (Metro Aberdeen) 34:41, 3rd – Joe Folan (Metro Aberdeen) 35:45.

Veteran – Martin Burns (Newburgh Dunes) 35:56.

Super Veteran – Michael Barker (Chapelton Running Group) 37:42.

Women – Lisa Allan (Fraserburgh Running Club) 42:15, 2nd – Vivienne Bruce (Metro Aberdeen) 44:15, 3rd – Gemma Slater (Metro Aberdeen) 44:53.

Veteran – Lisa Allan (Fraserburgh Running Club) 42:15.

Super Veteran – Lara Hadden (Metro Aberdeen) 54:10.

5k Winner – Rhys Crawford (Aberdeen AAC) 16:02, 2nd – Fraser MacKenzie (Metro Aberdeen), 16:52, 3rd – Alan Bartlet (Newburgh Dunes) 17:59.

Veteran – Denis Koinstantinovs (Fleet Free Triathletes) 18:20.

Super Veteran – Alan Bartlet (Newburgh Dunes) 17:59.

Women – Jessica Needs (Aberdeen AAC) 18:41, 2nd – Louise MacKenzie 19:16, 3rd – Amanda Stuart (Jog Scotland Kintore) 21:20.

Veteran – Jennifer Robertson (Peterhead Athletics Club) 21:28.

Super Veteran – Susan Strachan (Peterhead Athletics Club) 22:21

3k Winner – Kyle Gibson (Aberdeen AAC) 9:30, 2nd – Harris Callander (TrYthan Triathlon Club) 9:32, 3rd – Robert Miller (Metro Aberdeen) 11:00.

Women – Emily Taylor (Aberdeen AAC) 11:23, 2nd – Kayleigh Reid (Young Meldrum Runners) 11:44, 3rd – Ella Chalmers (TrYthan Triathlon Club) 12:09.

600m winner – Steven White-House Miller (Inverurie) – 3:10.
Girls – Sophie Fraser 3:19.

More from Other sports

Sophie Jackson, left, and Rebecca Morrison who are heading for their Grand Slam debut
Curling: Rebecca Morrison feeling confident ahead of Grand Slam debut
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club president Mark Davidson on battle to keep sport open to…
American football player in black and gold shirt running away from player in teal and pink.
Inside the flag football teams in Aberdeen and Elgin now dreaming of the Olympics
Members of the Canadian curling tour
Would-be curlers can brush up on Canadian-Scotland Strathcona Cup tours
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Highland boxers as Scottish title thriller ends in defeat for…
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull relishing the chance to make history
Matthew McCreadie in the pool
Inverness swimmer to represent Britain at World Down Syndrome Championships
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson cancels fight over collapsed lung - which medics think was…
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent…
Runners compete in Ellon's 10k race. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie/Middleton Trust
Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern