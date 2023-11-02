Inverness boxer George Stewart focused on winning Scottish title bout – not potential to become history-maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness boxer George Stewart focused on winning Scottish title bout – not potential to become history-maker

The 21-year-old will become the first Highland capital boxer to clinch a professional belt if he defeats Charlie Doig in Alloa.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness boxer George Stewart in action
George Stewart, facing, on his way to victory against Miguel Zamora at the Drumossie Hotel last month. Image: Jasperimage

George Stewart can make history by becoming the first Inverness boxer to win a professional title this Friday night.

However, the ice-cool 21-year-old is putting all thoughts of what it would mean to one side to focus fully on getting the job done.

He goes toe-to-toe with Dundee’s Charlie Doig in a Scottish super-featherweight showdown at Alloa Town Hall as he hunts down a first-ever professional accolade for a Highland capital puncher.

The opportunity comes less than a month after Calum Turnbull, also from Inverness, was pipped to a professional title win when he was edged out by Dylan Arbuckle for the Scottish super bantamweight belt.

Stewart was part of that show at the Drumossie Hotel, easing to victory over Miguel Zamora from Nicaragua.

That comfortable 40-36 points win made it five victories from five bouts and was the ideal preparation ahead of his quickfire national belt shot.

George Stewart, left, after recently beating Miguel Zamora at the Drumossie Hotel
George Stewart, left, after recently beating Miguel Zamora at the Drumossie Hotel. Image: Jasperimage.

A fast start is priority for Stewart

When asked about having the chance to make history, Stewart said: “Right now, I’m not letting it get into my head. I’m just going to take the fight as it goes and not get caught up on it all.

“With this fight, I just need to start a bit faster. I need to bank in the first few rounds and then take it off a wee bit and go again in the last few rounds.

“This week has been all about fast-paced work like sprints and fine-tuning – keep everything fast ahead of the fight.”

Stewart’s confidence high ahead of fight night

Stewart, whose brothers help with homework on his opponents, is determined to keep his winning run going in the early stages of what he hopes is a long journey in professional boxing.

He added: “Preparations are going well and I’m pretty confident as is my dad (Bruno, who is also his coach).

“I just want to keep progressing through the rankings. We want to keep going as far as we can get.”

Stewart, whose five pro victories so far have all come at the Drumossie, will have another terrific backing of family and friends roaring him on at Alloa.

Two perfect records on the line in Alloa

Meanwhile, the last outing for Doig, who goes by the show name “Damage”, was a 78-74 points win against Clayton Bricknell, of Wolverhampton.

The Taysider, who is trained by Scottish boxing legend Ricky Burns, now has a record of four wins from four contests – including one knockout on his debut last November against Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Kocka.

Stewart v Doig was originally set to happen in September, but the north fighter withdrew due to illness.

A poster for the Alloa fight night
The promotional poster for fight night in Alloa.

More from Other sports

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.
Beauly's Oliver Stewart eager to carry on GB3 Championship momentum
Three-times world champion curler from Inverness, Ewan MacDonald, left, and his friend and former coach Tom Pendreigh are all set for the civic reception in the curler's honour in Inverness this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Curling star Ewan MacDonald set for Inverness civic reception reflection
To go with story by Danny Law. Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). Picture shows; Team Morrison has been selected to represent Scotland at the Le Gruy?re AOP European Curling Championships 2023 at Curl Aberdeen (18-25 November). . Aberdeen. Supplied by British Curling Date; 31/10/2023
Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming for podium place at European Championships in Aberdeen
Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark retains hopes of Paris 2024 Olympics qualification despite losing…
George Taylor is planning on taking on a white collar boxing match at the Beach Ballroom. George is pictured in his boxing gloves.
Ex-Aberdeen 'gangster' puts crime and drugs behind him to make boxing debut at 63
Fraserburgh have welcomed a number of Afghan players to their club. From L-R back row: Abdul Rahman, Omar, Waseem, Ziaudin, Hasmuthulla, Aziz. Image: Fraserburgh Cricket Club.
Fraserburgh Cricket Club president on the 'success story' of welcoming talented Afghan refugees to…
Great Britain's Zoey Clark running at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Image: PA.
Aberdeen sprint star Zoey Clark has lottery funding cut
Charles Bannerman, with his book, A Running Jump, which explores north athletics' development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Charles Bannerman details north of Scotland athletics' revolution in latest book
The runners competing in the 10k at the Ellon Road Races, organised by the Middleton Trust on October 15 2023. Picture submitted by Middleton Trust chairman Ean Mackie.
Strong turnout for Ellon road races
Sophie Jackson, left, and Rebecca Morrison who are heading for their Grand Slam debut
Curling: Rebecca Morrison feeling confident ahead of Grand Slam debut

Conversation