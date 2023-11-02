Inverness boxer George Stewart focused on winning Scottish title bout – not potential to become history-maker

George Stewart can make history by becoming the first Inverness boxer to win a professional title this Friday night.

However, the ice-cool 21-year-old is putting all thoughts of what it would mean to one side to focus fully on getting the job done.

He goes toe-to-toe with Dundee’s Charlie Doig in a Scottish super-featherweight showdown at Alloa Town Hall as he hunts down a first-ever professional accolade for a Highland capital puncher.

The opportunity comes less than a month after Calum Turnbull, also from Inverness, was pipped to a professional title win when he was edged out by Dylan Arbuckle for the Scottish super bantamweight belt.

Stewart was part of that show at the Drumossie Hotel, easing to victory over Miguel Zamora from Nicaragua.

That comfortable 40-36 points win made it five victories from five bouts and was the ideal preparation ahead of his quickfire national belt shot.

A fast start is priority for Stewart

When asked about having the chance to make history, Stewart said: “Right now, I’m not letting it get into my head. I’m just going to take the fight as it goes and not get caught up on it all.

“With this fight, I just need to start a bit faster. I need to bank in the first few rounds and then take it off a wee bit and go again in the last few rounds.

“This week has been all about fast-paced work like sprints and fine-tuning – keep everything fast ahead of the fight.”

Stewart’s confidence high ahead of fight night

Stewart, whose brothers help with homework on his opponents, is determined to keep his winning run going in the early stages of what he hopes is a long journey in professional boxing.

He added: “Preparations are going well and I’m pretty confident as is my dad (Bruno, who is also his coach).

“I just want to keep progressing through the rankings. We want to keep going as far as we can get.”

Stewart, whose five pro victories so far have all come at the Drumossie, will have another terrific backing of family and friends roaring him on at Alloa.

Two perfect records on the line in Alloa

Meanwhile, the last outing for Doig, who goes by the show name “Damage”, was a 78-74 points win against Clayton Bricknell, of Wolverhampton.

The Taysider, who is trained by Scottish boxing legend Ricky Burns, now has a record of four wins from four contests – including one knockout on his debut last November against Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Kocka.

Stewart v Doig was originally set to happen in September, but the north fighter withdrew due to illness.